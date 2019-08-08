Lili Reinhart's Naturally Curly Hair Makes Her Look Like "A Mean Girl On A Disney Channel Show"

Lili Reinhart might be known for her perfectly blown out ponytail while playing Betty Cooper on Riverdale, but the actress actually has curly hair. Lili Reinhart has naturally curly hair, and she shared a photo of her tresses in their natural state on Instagram Stories. Turns out, the actress has big bouncy ringlets that turn her mid-length hair into a lob.

Reinhart posted the photos on her social media account on Aug. 6, giving fans a peek into a style she doesn't normally wear out. The picture is a selfie, and it looks like she came straight from a hair appointment. "Literally no curling iron used," Reinhart captioned her story. "This is my natural curl, finessed to perfection by @brycescarlett."

The stylist that Reinhart tagged was Bryce Scarlett, a New York City-based hairstylist that works with A-listers like Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid, Brie Larson, and Lily Aldridge. Most recently, Scarlett has been the hairdresser behind Robbie's hairstyles during her Once Upon A Time In Hollywood press tour.

While Reinhart's hair looks amazing — and she didn't even use curling irons — Reinhart has previously been open about her struggle with her coils. Like anyone who has curly hair knows, it takes hard work and patience to keep those locks smooth and under control.

In Dec. 2018, Reinhart shared another photo of her curly hair on Instagram. On Dec. 29, Reinhart posted a selfie of her brushed out blonde curls. They looked wavier and less coiled in that particular photo, and had unstyled effect.

"Let the curly hair vacation begin," Reinhart captioned the Story "My natural frizz and curl thank you very much."

The next photo featured a picture of Olivia Newton-John as Sandy in Grease, with her blonde curly bob coiled to perfection.

Then to cement the comparison even further, Reinhart posed in the same way as Newton John, highlighting how much Reinhart looks like the iconic high school character.

When Reinhart doesn't think she's channeling Sandy, she thinks she's channeling a Disney character with her curly 'do. In March 2018, Reinhart went on Twitter to share her struggles with perfecting her curls. "My hair never looks good when I try to curl it. I end up looking like the prissy mean girl on a Disney channel show," Reinhart wrote.

Reinhart isn't the only celebrity in 2019 who has embraced their naturally curly hair. Most notably, Sarah Hyland has transitioned from wearing her hair straight and in extensions to rocking a curly shag.

Hyland wore extensions for her role as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family, and has decided to wear it curly since she stopped filming. But she mainly has been wearing her hair in its natural texture because it's easier than styling it. "I wear it curly because I don’t know how to do my hair," Hyland told Refinery29. "I try to blow it out, and it’s just a frizzy mess. It looks like an avant-garde runway look."

Hyland debuted the look in April 2019, and has been wearing her hair in springy curls ever since. A great example of her natural look was during her engagement getaway with fiance Wells Adams. Hyland even has cute curly bangs that fall over her forehead.

From Hyland's springy bob to Reinhart's natural, no-heat lob, more and more stars are embracing their curls.