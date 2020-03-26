The Lilly Pulitzer sale will get you in the Spring spirit, even if you're still stuck inside your home. The colorful brand is notorious for rarely offering discounts, save for their bi-annual After Party Sale that garners an actual online queue. But the brand is now offering their legion of fans the gift of a surprise sale.

With 30% off select styles, you’ll be able to pick up all your favorite printed pieces, just in time for the warm weather seasons. The sale, which runs through Friday March 27, will discount your chosen items with the code LILLYFAM when you check out.

There are floral camisoles, jungle-print dresses, pale pink knits, and brightly colored totes that Lilly Pulitzer fanatics will undoubtedly buy in droves. Whether you live in a warm climate and you're ready to break out everything Lilly has to offer asap, or you’re going to save them for another month or so before really leaning into summer, you'll need to move fast. Given the cult following the brand has, this once-in-a-blue-moon deal is certainly not going to last long.

Ahead, find the 8 best styles from Lilly Pulitzer’s rare 30% off Spring sale, available to shop right now.