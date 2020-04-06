A Hamilton super-fan wasn't able to be in the room where it happened, but the show's creator gave her the next best thing. Lin-Manuel Miranda reunited the original Broadway cast of Hamilton (virtually, of course) on John Krasinski's YouTube talk show Some Good News to surprise nine-year-old fan Aubrey, who wasn't able to see the musical on her birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic. And her reaction (plus her effortless shade at Krasinski) will make your day.

On the second episode of Krasinski’s YouTube talk show, he connected with Aubrey via Zoom after her mom tweeted to Miranda that their hometown performance of Aubrey's favorite musical, which they were set to attend on her birthday, was canceled. Krasinski had a Hamilton connection through his wife Emily Blunt, who starred with Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns, which Aubrey is also a fan of. And he invited Aubrey on his talk show to meet Blunt — unfortunately, she's not that enthused about The Office, telling the host that she's never seen the show, but is "a fan of the memes."

After she delivered that excellent shade, Blunt joined Krasinski on camera, talking to Aubrey about Mary Poppins before her co-star Miranda also joined the Zoom chat, saying that he can deliver a better gift to Aubrey than the couple did. Cue the opening notes of the show’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton,” which Aubrey ecstatically declared her favorite song from the musical.

SomeGoodNews on YouTube

Miranda’s former castmates Leslie Odom, Jr. and Anthony Ramos hopped on the chat and quickly took the leads, before being joined by the remaining original cast, including Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, and Christopher Jackson. Some members of the show’s company also joined in, including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, and Javier Muñoz, who served as Miranda’s understudy before playing the title character himself later in the show’s run.

Needless to say, Aubrey was simply awestruck. And to make her day even better, Krasinski promised to send her family to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway (a.k.a. the room where it happened) once the pandemic had passed.

Perhaps more impressively, this is the second reunion that Krasinski was able to stage on Some Good News, after he reunited with his Office co-star Steve Carell to reminisce about the iconic sitcom. And there's only been two episodes of the YouTube talk show so far. Can he get Destiny's Child to reunite next?