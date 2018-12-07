It's that time of year: Pantone's Color of the Year for 2019 is out, and we'll all be seeing it everywhere soon enough. While you wait on all those amazing, orange-pink items to flow into stores, I've got 15 books with "Living Coral" covers for you to check out below, so you can bring a little bit of bright bliss to your bedside table.

For the last 20 years, Pantone's Color of the Year has made headlines and "influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product, packaging and graphic design." The pick for 2019 is Pantone 16-1546: Living Coral, which Pantone describes as "an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge." Previous Colors of the Year have included Ultra Violet in 2018, Greenery in 2017, and dual winners Rose Quartz and Serenity in 2016.

The books on this list first appeared on store shelves within the last handful of years, and they represent only a small portion of the books that feature Living Coral on the cover. There are more of these gorgeous, orange-pink titles hitting stores in 2019, but here are 15 books with Living Coral covers you can read right now.

'The Rules Do Not Apply' by Ariel Levy This memoir from Female Chauvinist Pigs author Ariel Levy chronicles her transition from "having it all" to starting over after a devastating miscarriage and divorce. The living coral cover belies the poignant story contained between The Rules Do Not Apply's covers.

'The Prince and the Dressmaker' by Jen Wang A graphic novel for young adults set in historical France, The Prince and the Dressmaker centers on Prince Sebastian, the heir to the throne, who — with the help of his best friend, the seamstress Frances — moonlights as Parisian fashion icon Lady Crystallia.

'Next Year in Havana' by Chanel Cleeton After her grandmother dies, Marisol travels to Cuba to fulfill the other woman's last wishes that her ashes be scattered in her homeland. But as readers follow her to Cuba, they're transported 60 years into the past, to meet 19-year-old Elisa — the grandmother Marisol has come back to bury — the daughter of a wealthy family living on the brink of revolution.

'The Incendiaries' by R.O. Kwon Escaping his fundamentalist upbringing at a mainstream university, Will lives a life full of uncertainty. He falls in love with Phoebe, a Korean-American girl with a dark past, who becomes engrossed in the world of a mysterious cult leader, leaving Will to find out what happened to her.

'My Morning Routine: How Successful People Start Every Day Inspired' by Benjamin Spall and Michael Xander Containing interviews with 64 giants in varying fields, My Morning Routine offers up inspirational ways to fill the earliest moments of your day and prime yourself for success.

'Waking Lions' by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen Late one night, a doctor strikes and kills a pedestrian while speeding down a desolate road. Worried about his reputation, and confident that his victim is dead, the doctor leaves the other man's body where it lies and returns home. The next day, the dead man's wife appears on his doorstep, and the doctor's life will be forever changed by her request.

'Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968' by Ryan H. Walsh Journalist and musician Ryan H. Walsh takes readers inside the heyday of late-Sixties rock-and-roll in Astral Weeks, a microhistory that features a cast of characters that range from the dropped out to the dangerous.

'We Don't Eat Our Classmates' by Ryan T. Higgins This adorable picture book might not be intended for adults, but trust me, you'll still get a kick out of reading it. We Don't Eat Our Classmates follows Penelope, a baby dinosaur, as she learns that humans are friends, not food.

'Without You, There Is No Us' by Suki Kim This memoir follows Korean-American journalist Suki Kim inside North Korea, where she takes a job teaching English to the sons of high-ranking party members, and attempts to understand their world.

'Hippie' by Paulo Coelho This semi-autobiographical novel from The Alchemist author Paulo Coelho follows the protagonist — a young, aspiring author, also named Paulo — as he journeys from his native Brazil through Bolivia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.

'Well-Read Black Girl,' edited by Glory Edim Edited by the founder of the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club, this anthology contains essays from a number of black women writers, including Jesmyn Ward, Jacqueline Woodson, and Tayari Jones.

'How to Fall in Love with Anyone' by Mandy Len Catron We think, talk, and dream about it all the time, but do any of us really know what love is? In this book, essayist Mandy Len Catron investigates this thing we call love from all angles, including the scientific and the literary.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens When a young man is found dead in 1969, the small community of Barkley Cove, N.C. suspects Kya: the motherless "Marsh Girl" whom the town abandoned long ago.

'The Power' by Naomi Alderman This feminist novel from The Liars' Gospel author Naomi Alderman imagines a world in which women evolve to attain a new skill: the ability to kill men with a single touch.