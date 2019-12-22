The day after her iconic Saturday Night Live debut, Lizzo shared a throwback picture reminding everyone where she came from. As it is for any artist, the SNL performance was a huge milestone accomplished, and it reminded her of where her dreams began. In a promotional photo for the show, she wore a Lady Liberty crown, which was ironically reminiscent of one of her first jobs.

On Twitter, the singer shared two photos, side-by-side, taken years apart. "On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner... on the right is my @nbcsnl debut," she wrote. "Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming." She shared the same message on Instagram. "2020 is yours for the taking," she added. The singer and rapper performed her hit songs "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell" with holiday-inspired sets as SNL's musical guest.

Although it's undeniably powerful, this candid vulnerability and reflection is nothing new from Lizzo. She has become known for her openness and honesty about her struggles and her success, which is one of the reasons her popularity has skyrocketed in 2019. People love her optimism and authenticity.

"I'm blessed, and I want you to know that you're blessed," she said in a Dec. 9 Instagram video. "I want you to know that you woke up this morning, and that's a blessing. I want you to know the sun is shining somewhere. That's a blessing."

"YOU DESERVE TO FEEL GOOD AS HELL," she captioned the video. "HAVE A GREAT DAY."

In 2019, Lizzo was named TIME's entertainer of the year and one of Entertainment Weekly's entertainers of the year. TIME's Sam Irby compared her concert experience to "worshipping at the church of self-love." Meanwhile, her music garnered 1.1 billion streams on Spotify in 2019. "You mean to tell me there are at least 61.6 million lizzbians out there???" she wrote on Instagram. "what a year, thank you."

Even though she's had a banner year, the "Truth Hurts" singer's throwback photo is a reminder that she's been striving for this moment for a long time. Now that it's here, she's ready to make 2020 even better — and she's encouraging all of her fans to do the same.