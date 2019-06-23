Lizzo is a bona fide breakout star of 2019, bring her "juice" to the world via fiery tracks and certified fashion #lewks. Taking her signature style to the red carpet, Lizzo's 2019 BET Awards outfit was all you'd expect from your new favorite artist — which is to say the complete unexpected. Just blame it on her juice.

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Lizzo doesn't try to blend in with the masses. She uses bold looks to stand out and claim her spot as a style star to watch on her come up. For Black entertainment's biggest award show, Lizzo wore a short '80s-inspired look that might remind you of hardwood flooring. Seriously.

The wood grain-printed dress came complete with puffed shoulders that tapered into a fitted long sleeve. The look featured an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline and a high-low cropped hem that added the unapologetically sexy flare that Lizzo is known for. Lizzo's dress was made of figure-hugging taffeta that completed the '80s feel. Your living room floor could never.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo accessorized the dope dress with gold drop earrings to frame her face, but left off any neck jewels to keep attention on her patterned wood-grain look. With ankle booties in the exact same print as her dress, Lizzo didn't lay off the wood-inspired look for a single second. We stan a woman who can hold down a theme. And check out this nude stiletto nails that are as fierce as Lizzo herself.

To compliment her cropped gown, Lizzo had her hair pulled back into an up-do, which was created by celebrity stylist Shelby Swain using Suave products. The hairstyle, however, was obscured by a major saucer fascinator fixed to Lizzo's head. The hat was the same print at the dress, serving Home Depot vibes you never knew you needed on a red carpet.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For makeup, Lizzo kept her beauty look simple. With a diffused hot pink shadow to make her eyes pop and a bold creamy pink rouge to compliment, Lizzo's makeup look was simply blushing. The rest of her face beat was minimal, with a nude glossy lip and fluffy lashes to pull everything together.

In a few word, Lizzo's look would make any one hit the deck out of sheer awe. In fact, let's all faint in unison.

Liliane Lathan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo is set to perform at the BET Awards, and is nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. She's up against some fierce competition, including Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. But with a breakout album, major sets at festivals like Coachella, and a headlining tour, Lizzo stands a chance at beating even the most famous hip hop heavyweights.

Along with creating your go-to jams, Lizzo is also serving enviable style looks that will make any fan feeling jealous and inspired. After all, this is a woman who can make flooring look high fashion. Don't doubt that Lizzo will stay on your music — and fashion — radar for years and years to come. Because she's 100% that b*tch.