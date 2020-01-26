The most nominated woman of the night has hit the red carpet. Lizzo's 2020 Grammys gown is the epitome of old Hollywood glamour, and the "Truth Hurts" singer looks incredible as she makes her way into the Staples Center for the big night.

The Grammy nominee (and her major eight nods) was one of the first arrivals on the red carpet for music's biggest night, and she kicked things off with an homage to Hollywood icons. The singer is reportedly paying tribute to legends of the past, according to her stylist, Mark Monroe, who spoke with E! correspondent Brad Goreski, and she's doing it well.

For the occasion, Lizzo chose an all white Versace mermaid silhouette gown with a sweetheart neckline. Jewel details that resembled flames drifted down from the top of the frock and led to a thigh-high split. E!'s Zanna Roberts Rossi spoke with Monroe regarding the star's look and uncovered that Lizzo's white frock is a specific homage to Cher. She also added a fur stole over the top of the gown in what is meant to be a tribute to the iconic Diana Ross.

While her gown is certainly a way to honor those who came before her, Lizzo's Grammys look is all her own.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Rossi's scoop from Monroe, the beaded Versace dress was custom made for the "Good As Hell" singer and took a whopping two months to create. Even more impressive? The red carpet look came down to the wire — the dress was still in Italy as late as Wednesday, getting the final bead work finished.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Monroe, Lizzo's priority is feeling sexy on the red carpet, and she certainly accomplished her goal. Thankfully, the gown likely won't be the only ensemble fans get to see the star in during the evening's events. She's slated to perform for the first time on the Grammys stage, and if her red carpet dress is any indication, her performance look (or looks) is likely going to be epic.