Here's What Time The 2020 Grammys Red Carpet Show Starts

When you think of awards season, shows like the Golden Globes and Oscars are likely the first ones to come to mind. But don't forget the Grammys. If you want to know what time the 2020 Grammys red carpet show starts so you don't miss any style moments, you should know that there are several different shows beginning at a few different times. Grab your calendar and figure out which red carpet coverage works for you.

According to WWD, the Grammys are a few different pre-shows of their own (like the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony where awards will be given), but for fashion lovers, the official festivities begin at 5 P.M. ET with the red carpet which will be streamed live on the official Grammy website. If you were worried about not having cable, don't be.

If, however, you do want to catch the red carpet on a major network, king and queen of the red carpet Ryan Seacrest and Guiliana Rancic will be doing their duties over on E! beginning at 6 P.M. ET. At 7 P.M. ET, CBS — where the show itself will be airing — will start its official red carpet. Finally, as usual the 2020 Grammy Awards will kick off with host Alicia Keys at 8 P.M. ET.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you were curious about who you can likely expect to see on the big night, there are stars aplenty. Red carpet star and tiny purse aficionado Lizzo has a whopping eight nominations and will be performing at the show — hopefully with Sasha the flute in hand. She's not alone in being both a nominee and performer. Billie Eilish and her signature oversized styles will likely also grace the carpet given her six nods and spot in the show's lineup.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Several stars are making Grammy comebacks in 2020 and will likely also walk the carpet before the show. Demi Lovato stopped posting to Instagram back in Dec. 2019 announcing that the next time fans heard from her, she'd be singing. Turns out, it would be at the 2020 Grammys. Then there's Ariana Grande. The "7 Rings" singer notably pulled out of her performance at the 2019 show last year, but she'll be back and singing come Jan. 26.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you don't want to miss a stylish moment from the nominees and presenters, tune in to the Grammys red carpet beginning at 5 P.M. ET at the Grammy's website for every amazing ensemble.