London is one of the most diverse cities in the world, offering opportunities for many people to be their true selves in a world that's not so friendly to people outside the "norm." However, things are by no means perfect, especially when it comes to the treatment and visibility of the trans community. This year marks the first ever Trans+ Pride in London, where the community and its supporters can come together in an effort to raise awareness and create change.

London's LGBTQ Pride March attracts thousands of people to the UK capital every year. However, as many people in the queer community have pointed out, the message of Pride can often get lost amongst all the partying. Pride began as a protest. More specifically, as a riot that was started by trans women of colour at New York City's Stonewall Inn.

However, despite playing an integral role in the LGBTQ liberation movement, the trans community can often be left out of the conversation. They are also subjected to mistreatment and abuse. Shockingly, according to a survey published in 2018, a third of transgender people in the UK reported being publicly discriminated against in the last year because of their identity.

Shutterstock

"This'll be the one day of the year trans people can stand in an open space and think: 'Wow, I'm not the outcast'," Lucia Blayke, organiser of the London Trans+ Pride March, told the BBC. "Trans people don't have the same acceptance as the rest of the LGBT community. It's still a celebration but we need to have this fire about us to say: no, this isn't acceptable."

Speaking about the annual LGBTQ London Pride March, Blayke said:

"I go to Pride every year, it's lovely, it's a fun celebration. But the fact is, at Pride I'm still an outsider. Every day of my life walking around in public people point and laugh, stare — and sometimes they abuse me. This happens at Pride too. It's not the organisers of Pride's fault. It's not the message of Pride. It's just as simple as — we still don't fit in with wider society."

So, if you're in London, make sure you get out and show your support at the city's first ever Trans+ Pride March. All the details of which are below.

When?

The Trans+ Pride March will take place on Sept. 14 2019, beginning at 1.30 p.m.

Where does it start?

The march will begin at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner.

What will the route be?

Sadly, as the Evening Standard reports, "The route is not being shared beforehand to avoid interruptions from groups wishing to disturb the event."

Where does it end?

The march will end in Soho Square at approximately 3 p.m.

Are there any events happening afterwards?

At the end of the march, there will be speeches in Soho Square and lots of merriment in the area. The official after party is at The Garage in Islington and there will be performances from the likes of Brooke Candy, Chiyo Gomes, Kevin Le Grand, Lucia Blayke, and more.