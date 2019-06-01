"I think Pride will always be important because queer people are still heavily marginalised whether thats with regards to stigma, or bias, or access to services," says Munroe Bergdorf. "In some countries it is still illegal to be gay."

Munroe Bergdorf has been announced as the keynote speaker at the prestigious London Pride Gala Dinner in 2019. Using her social media and public platform to raise awareness about trans issues, Bergdorf is a massive role model for so many people in the LGBTQ community.

The funds raised by the London Pride Gala Dinner are fundamental in ensuring that London Pride can continue to be accessible to all. Speaking about her involvement in the event, Bergdorf says: “It’s a massive honour, I can’t really believe that is is happening. It feels good especially because the gay rights movement which moved into the queer resistance was started by a black trans woman, Marsha P Johnson. I hope I can channel some of her strength because I am a little bit nervous.”

Sharing her feelings on Pride, Bergdorf tells me: “Have fun, be safe, and have an open mind. Pride is for everybody. It is called Gay Pride a lot but it is Queer Pride, and we have got so much to be proud of. We should celebrate our wins because we have had some really triumphant wins recently. But it's also really important to take stock of the fact that we can celebrate Pride and in a lot of countries you can't as you will be arrested and in some countries face the death penalty. So, I think you should recognise your privilege while having fun and celebrating each other.”