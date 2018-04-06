Lorde is extremely sorry for her unfortunate Instagram post involving a bathtub and a Whitney Houston lyric. On her Instagram story Thursday, Lorde apologized for her bathtub photo and accompanying it with a line from Dolly Parton's classic "I Will Always Love You", which was made even more famous by Houston. The 21-year-old singer has recognized her poor choice of words. Based on her apology, Lorde's made it clear how awful she feels and how she made nothing but an honest mistake.

"Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote," her Instagram story apology read. "I'm so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I'm an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again." She also posted another message reading: "It is not my fkn day today [mind blown emoji, crying emoji, covering mouth emoji]".

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lorde's now deleted Instagram featured a photo of a running bath with the following caption: "And iiii will always love you".

Soon after posting the IG, the "Royals" singer faced much controversy, especially since Houston died in February 2012 after being found in a bathtub. According to the official toxicology report obtained by The Washington Post, her official cause of death was "drowning and effects atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use." Furthermore, her daughter with Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in July 2015 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015.

It's understandable why people were taken back by Lorde's post. There were even many fans extremely upset with the singer. One person tweeted, "This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting."

Some people are even "canceling" Lorde. "Lorde is cancelled, I never really listened to her music so I'm not going to bash her music...," a Twitter user posted. "But, when was it ever ok to joke about a LEGENDARY singer's death? Who the hell is Lorde in comparison to Whitney 'The Voice' Houston? Oooh yeah, nobody."

But, there are individuals trying to look at it from all sides. Take this person, who tweeted, "C'mon Lorde out of all the lyrics to use for your bathtime u use Whitney lyrics.... Like for why??" This same Twitter user then posted, "She must of not known... Yeah that's what it must be. cuz there is no way sweet Lorde would purposefully do that."

Other fans came to Lorde's defense by assuming the singer probably made a mistake and didn't mean any intentional harm. "Peopler [sic] taking this Lorde thing way too far she's a human she makes mistakes," a fan tweeted.

A different Twitter user said everyone needs to relax, because they think Lorde was quoting Parton not Houston. "Everyone is dragging @lorde for quoting Whitney Houston lyrics when she was really quoting Dolly Parton, the original singer and WRITER of this song. Stop being so dramatic y’all."

It's unclear who Lorde was thinking of, Parton or Houston, when she wrote the lyric as her caption. Either way, the "Green Light" artist obviously sees why people are offended and felt it necessary to issue an apology.

And since she's apologized, many fans continue to have her back and praise her for acknowledging what she did wrong. Like this person, who passionately tweeted: "My fave Lorde makes mistakes. But you know what she does when this happens? She acknowledges said mistake, takes it down, & apologizes like the queen she is. While YOUR fave talks about how they 'say dumb things sometimes' without issuing a real apology. Don’t come for Lorde." Another person tweeted, "Lorde messed up but that apology was deep af, felt it, can’t say no to that."

Lorde clearly made quite the mistake, but she offered a sincere apology in the process. She also owned her error and righted her wrong, which is more than a lot of people do.