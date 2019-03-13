On Tuesday, March 12, the FBI charged Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and more than 40 other people for allegedly being involved in a nationwide college bribery scam. And Loughlin's college admissions scandal reminding fans of Aunt Becky, who had a storyline involving a school-related scandal on the sitcom.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that the allegatiosn against Loughlin were part of a greater scheme in which Loughlin, Huffman, and 40 others allegedly paid anywhere from a few thousand dollars to $6 million in order for their children to be admitted into Ivy League colleges and other prestigious schools. The next day, on March 13, Loughlin surrendered over to the police, according to Deadline. And People reported that Loughlin faces charges of "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud." The indictment claimed that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in an effort to help their daughter get into USC.

The details of the college admissions scandal are pretty wild, and, many people have taken to Twitter to share their outrage and disappointment in those involved. Others, however, have shared the similarities between these allegations and an episode of Loughlin's old sitcom. As some fans may recall, Aunt Becky had a school admissions scandal on Full House back during the show's original run, and the similarities are impossible to ignore.

In the episode "Be True to Your Pre-school," Becky and her on-screen husband, Uncle Jesse (played by John Stamos) were faced with the dilemma of figuring out how far they'd be willing to go to get their twin sons, Nicky and Alex, into a prestigious preschool. When the odds don't seem to be going in their boys' favor, Jesse makes the decision to lie on the school's application forms about their scholastic abilities, like claiming they were bilingual, in the hopes it would give them a leg up in the competition.

However, Becky, the unyielding moral compass of the show, didn't want their kids to get in based on lies and deception, so she came clean to the school administrators even though it meant risking Nicky and Alex's academic futures. “I know you want what’s best for them, but you know what?” Becky told Jesse. “Maybe the fast track isn’t it. Nicky and Alex are normal, healthy kids and whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing OK.” She adds a little later on: "When they’re ready to go to preschool, we’ll find the right one and we’ll do everything we can to encourage them."

As you can imagine, Twitter definitely had some thoughts on the similarities between this storyline and the current allegations against Loughlin. And they wasted no time in drawing people's attention to the spooky parallels.

However, the connections don't just stop there. Other Full House fans managed to track down yet another episode, "The Test," that involves Uncle Jesse once again attempting to cheat the education system by helping D.J. with her S.A.T.'s. In the episode, he snuck her a walkie-talkie and tried to give her the answers mid-exam.

In fact, the similarities have prompted some to joke that Loughlin is actually innocent, and her character is just taking the fall for Uncle Jesse.

But while these fictional storylines may be amusing to look back on, the real-life charges that Loughlin is currently facing are no laughing matter.