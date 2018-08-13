Louis Tomlinson’s 2018 Teen Choice Award Win Made Fans SO Happy

One Direction may be a thing of the past (sigh), but there's no doubt that 1D fans are still just as loyal as the days when the band was actually together. Case in point? Louis Tomlinson won Choice Male Artist at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, and his fans were so happy.

It wasn't an easy category to win — Tomlinson was up against a bevy of really famous and important artists, including his own One Direction band member, Niall Horan. But Tomlinson won Choice Male Artist over Horan, Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes, and thanked One Direction's fandom (and, by proxy, his own specific fandom) for being the best fans in the world to be able to get him this award. It's pretty cool that he won the award, too, because Tomlinson hasn't even released his debut solo album yet — all of the other One Direction guys have already had their own chart-toppers, and Tomlinson is just taking his sweet time. But that's by design — Tomlinson wants it to be perfect, and he wants the new album to be a learning moment for his fans.

"The album in general is just very honest and conversational," he told Billboard. "In the early sessions I've had, a lot of songwriters love to write about fairytales and situations that just don't really feel like the bands that I grew up listening to. They speak very matter-of-fact and honest, and I think that's cool and that's interesting. Although the fans know loads about me, they'll definitely learn a bit more after the album," he added. There's no release date yet, but it will hopefully be announced soon. Of course, Tomlinson's fans are waiting with bated breath for the new tunes, but they're mostly just really, really psyched that he won Choice Male Artist.

Like, Really Psyched

How nice. And even though One Direction is technically on hiatus (but that mostly means that they're never coming back ever, except for when the reunion tour money looks good), it didn't stop Tomlinson and the rest of the One Direction guys from thanking fans on their 8th anniversary of becoming a band. That tweet alone might have had Directioners clamoring for a reunion, but alas, it doesn't seem to be in the works anytime soon.

In the meantime, there's a lot for fans to look forward to. While Tomlinson is working on his solo album, he's plenty busy with other projects, too. He's currently a judge on the British X-Factor (along with Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Simon Cowell, and Sharon Osbourne), which i the show that made One Direction famous almost a decade ago and staying busy being a dad to two-year-old Freddie with California-based stylist Briana Jungwirth.

So he might not be touring with his former band anytime soon, he's definitely still making time to go to award shows like the Teen Choice Awards and thank the very people who put him where he is today. Tomlinson clearly knows how much he owes to his fans, and thankfully, he's doing everything he can to create a solo album they'll love. Sit tight, fans.