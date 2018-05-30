Finding relationship advice is hard — scratch that, finding good relationship advice is hard. The truth is, relationship advice is everywhere. It's all over the internet, it's in so many magazines, and you're probably getting it from your family and friends — maybe even from people you hardly know. But just because someone is putting relationship advice out there, doesn't mean it's worth taking. Even when someone means well, they don't always know or understand what's going on in your life.

"Friends can be a great source of relationship advice so long as you recognize that their 'wisdom' has its limits," certified counselor Jonathan Bennett tells Bustle. "Everyone is in a unique situation. What worked for your friends might not work for you. So, while you can certainly try the suggestions of your friends, don’t assume that theirs is the only way."

And while some bad relationship advice can be laughable, bad relationship advice can also do a lot of damage. If you're inexperienced or vulnerable, it's natural to trust the advice of someone who seems more experienced or just more sure of themselves. But before you take it at face value, it's important think long and hard about whether it actually makes sense to you. It's important to see things through fresh eyes and listen to the people who have your best interests at heart, but you don't necessarily have to act. Ultimately, you're the only one in your shoes.

And some of the bad dating advice out there is truly terrible. Here are dating experts on the worst piece of dating advice they've heard — it's a good reminder of why you need to trust your instincts.

1 "Don't Text Back Right Away" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Friends will often tell you to wait hours before responding because you don’t want to seem 'too available.'" — Therapist Kimberly Hershenson, LMSW

2 "It Will Happen When You Least Expect It" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "'It will happen when you least expect it': This is possibly my least favorite piece of dating advice. The verbiage renders us powerless in the process." — Relationship & Dating Coach Jessica Elizabeth Opert "'Love will just come to you when you least expect it.' Love isn’t just some magical feeling that happens randomly, it’s built on dedication, connection, and effort. Likewise, people don’t just fall in love after a certain period of time. That’s why love doesn’t come when you least expect it, in truth, it’s the product of a shared existence and commitment to similar values." — Caleb Backe, Health And Wellness Expert at Maple Holistics

3 Age Is The Same Thing As Maturity Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Age being a determinant of maturity — '[They're] eight years older than you. [They'd] be good for you. You've always been very childish.' — Relationship Counselor and Clinical Sexologist Dr. Martha Tara Lee of Eros Coaching

4 "Act Like You Don't Care" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "'If you like [them], play like you don't care.' This is a go-to position for most people giving advice. Certainly we don't want to be a chump or pathetically chasing someone. But we do have to give a solid green light to let this person know that we're interested." — Susan Winter, NYC Relationship Expert and Bestselling Author

5 "Be Your Best Self" Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "While the intention might be pure, I don’t like when people encourage others to be their best selves when dating. People who are dating in a version of what they perceive to be as their ideal self versus their real self might be harming their chances at maintaining a long-term relationship. The reality is that we are not going to be able to maintain the idealized versions of ourselves for long, so after a while your partner is going to learn about your real self. You want the person you are with to love you and accept you as you are, not as the person you’re pretending to be. People who find themselves in this type of relationship often find the walls of security that they found with their partner come crumbling down in front of them." — Lisa Hochberger, Holistic Sexologist and Sexuality Educator

6 "Lying In Your Online Dating Profile Is OK" Ashley Batz for Bustle "'Lying is OK' — I've had several clients who have been told by other experts that a little dishonesty is OK in your profile because either everyone else does it, or you can correct yourself immediately with the excuse that you had to do it to get people to look at your profile. — the reality is that this advice is complete garbage. Justifying anything by saying that others do it is a great way to fail. Beyond that, the second you are caught in a lie, everything else you say comes into question." — Eric Resnick, Owner And Lead Dating Coach at ProfileHelper.com

7 "Someone Will Come Along" Ashley Batz for Bustle "Some of the worst advice I've ever heard is 'just be yourself, someone will come along'. It's such a disempowering statement. Just be yourself someone will come along. It's really like a way to dismiss someone and not get into though the real meat of what's going on. It's like putting your child in front of the TV all day so you don't have to parent them or deal with them." — John Keegan, Dating Expert "‘Don't worry about finding a partner; the right person will come along’”, Bennet says. “While worrying is never a good idea, if you don't actively focus on finding a good partner, one isn't going to magically pop into your life. People who find quality people aren't sitting back waiting for someone to enter into their lives.” — David Bennett, Certified Counselor, Relationship Expert and Co-author of Seven Self-Help Books

8 "Just Be Yourself" Ashley Batz/Bustle “The worst dating advice I’ve ever received is to ‘just be yourself,’ If you're constantly dateless or always end up with the wrong person, then "being yourself" isn't working. We coach our clients with the advice "be your best self" instead. Work to become the best version of yourself so you can date the highest quality partner possible.” — David Bennett, Certified Counselor, Relationship Expert and Co-author of Seven Self-Help Books