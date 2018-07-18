He may have started out as one of the this year's frontrunners, but Doctor Alex George has kind of sunk steadily lower in the estimations of Love Island viewers as the show has gone on. While Alex may have been smart enough to attain a medical degree, six weeks of television have suggested he lacks a kind of emotional intelligence with female contestants. Last night, in a move that shocked viewers, he called it quits with the only girl to show him genuine interest in the Love Island villa thus far, Alexandra Cane. The Love Island memes about Alex dumping Alexandra are coming in their swarms, and people aren't happy with the A&E doctor.

At this point in the series, the bar of acceptable behaviour required from this year's male Islanders to not become an automatic series villain (a la Muggy Mike) is at a critically low level. Yet, somehow, they still keep falling short.

As Jack Fowler decided to end things with Laura Anderson after she dared ask him for a honest answer about where he thinks their relationship is, Alex addressed concerns that his relationship with new girl Alexandra wasn't at "Jack and Dani level". Well, obviously not. You and Alexandra have only known each other for five days and Dani was actually trying to call it quits with Jack this early into their relationship... patience, Alex! Needless to say, if viewers are frustrated at home, who knows how the producers must be feeling, as it seems they've worked pretty hard to try and find Alex a match.

So, why did Alex do it? Well, while viewers may never really know, I've come up with a few personal theories based on what viewers have seen from Alex thus far.

How about, because — like the majority of men in this year's Love Island — Dr Alex doesn't know a good thing when he sees it? Or, because he's bitter about being rejected previously (as demonstrated during his fight with Ellie Brown) and his dumping of Alexandra is actually him taking revenge after being rejected pretty consistently over the past six weeks in the villa? Of course, there's a chance that perhaps he's just not feeling it, which he's obviously entitled to feel, but he has moved oddly quickly at the sight of two new contestants. It's only been 48 hours!

Whatever the reason, Alexandra was naturally left teary and confused by Alex's sudden coldness, after she saved him from a dumping mere nights ago, confiding in Laura: “I feel like since the new people have come into the villa, I feel like Alex has just been quite distant. I just feel like that connection has maybe fizzled out. I just don’t know if it’s going to work out.”

Obviously, viewers on Twitter weren't best pleased by this recent development either, having rooted so hard for Alex to actually have a shot with a girl in the villa, only for him to go and blow it by shutting it down.

Below are just a few of their outraged meme reactions:

In light of recent events, I would like to officially declare that I don't want Alex as my new TV doctor, as he touted himself before going into the villa. For one, it would be an insult to Dr. Christian, and secondly, Alex is hardly a healthcare advocate I would take seriously, what with the lack of sunscreen he's been wearing in the villa (sunscreen, honestly, it's really not that difficult to apply).

Love Island airs on ITV2, Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m.