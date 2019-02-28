Bustle's I'm So Jealous series is dedicated to the books, TV shows, movies, podcasts, and more that super fans are so jealous someone else gets to experience for the first time. In this installment, Allyson Koerner writes about Luke and Lorelai's love story in Gilmore Girls, specifically when Luke finally "sees her face."

I arrived late to the Gilmore Girls obsession. Admittedly, I didn't start watching until after the series came to an end, but when I finally did start my marathon, well, I was immediately hooked. Specifically, Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore's love story grabbed me by my heart strings and just kept tugging all the way until the series finale.

For anyone who has yet to watch Gilmore Girls or didn't begin watching until after the series arrived on Netflix, then you're most likely already aware that Luke and Lorelai are a beloved TV couple. When I first started, I had heard so much about the Luke and Lorelai, but what I was told and read didn't compare to actually experiencing their romance for myself.

It becomes an immediately known fact in the pilot that Lorelai and Luke are meant to be, but, of course, they couldn't be put together right away. Oh no, their chemistry is dragged out for several seasons before they officially become a couple.

There's nothing quite like watching TV characters fall in love, because you get to fall in love along with them as their feelings deepen for one another. That's exactly how it is with Luke and Lorelai.

So, if you're just starting the series, be patient: It will be beyond frustrating at first to watch two people who clearly belong together pursue other love interests, especially when they share such a strong connection. Seriously, it will all be OK and totally worth it in the end.

And definitely don't give up before Season 4: This is the season for Luke and Lorelai. I won't give away too many details, but you just have to make it to Episode 20, "Luke Can See Her Face." Once you do, your life will change for the better.

Soak up all of Luke you can in the last three episodes of Season 4: Luke is known for being somewhat hard and gruff, but this is his greatest season. Specially, don't miss the finale, "Raincoats & Recipes." Not only is this probably the best episode out of the entire series, there is one special moment between Luke and Lorelai you won't want to miss.

Finally, don't get discouraged at the beginning of Season 5: For reasons I won't divulge in detail, you may find yourself quickly becoming agitated when it comes to the pace of Luke and Lorelai's romance. That said, trust me when I say once you get to Episode 3, "Written in the Stars," you'll be better for it.

I really wish I could experience Luke and Lorelai's love story again for the first time, so count yourself lucky if you haven't just yet.