Although Luke Perry’s final scene in Riverdale has aired, forcing viewers of the show to say goodbye to Archie’s beloved father, fans of the actor still have one last chance to catch him in action. Luke Perry’s final role will be in Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated epic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and according to the film’s producers, the experience was a dream come true for the actor.

Perry, who died on March 4 at 52 after suffering a massive stroke, will star in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as Scott Lancer, an actor working in a Western TV show with Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows Rick as he attempts to transition to the film industry with the help of his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth, portrayed by Brad Pitt. In a recent interview, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh gave fans a preview of what to expect from Perry’s final role.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the producers promised that fans of the actor would leave the theater happy — and possibly shedding a few tears. “[Luke] brings a very vivid character who is charismatic, and he brings heart to whatever he does. I think that it will be a pleasure for those fans of Luke to see,” Heyman said.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Perry's last role is also an homage to an actual Western TV show. According to the producers, Lancer was a main character, played by actor Wayne Maunder, on the Western TV series Lancer, which aired from 1968 to 1970 on CBS. This falls smack in the middle of the time period in which Tarantino’s film is set.

The producers also claimed that working with famed director Tarantino was a total dream come true for Perry, calling it a “bucket list for Luke" and saying that the role was well-earned.

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part, so it’s really special that was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin,” McIntosh said. “His performance is amazing and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us.”

Upon Perry’s death, many of his fellow actors and both current and former co-stars took to social media to pay their respects to the actor, with DiCaprio being among them. “Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Although everyone has already watched Perry's final moments in Riverdale, viewers are still waiting to see how the show will handle his farewell. Thankfully, fans will still get to watch Parry in a brand new role just once more thanks to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which hits theaters on July 26. Fans should bring a box of tissues, even if it looks like the rest of the film won't make you cry.