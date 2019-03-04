Hollywood suffered a devastating loss on Monday, March 4, as actor Luke Perry has died at age 52 after experiencing a massive stroke last week. In response to this sad news, Perry's Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 costars have posted tributes to the actor, showing just how much of an impact he's had in so many lives.

TMZ broke the news on Monday of Parry's passing after first reporting on his stroke last Wednesday. His rep confirmed the news to Bustle and shared the following statement:

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

In addition to the love and support from many famous faces, Perry's costars from Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 have taken to social media to share some fond memories they have of the actor as well as kind condolence messages.

Ian Ziering

Perry's former co-star on Beverly Hills 90210, Ian Ziering, wrote an emotional message on Twitter about the memories they've "shared over the last thirty years."

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald, who portrayed Mary Andrews on Riverdale, the ex-wife of Perry's Fred Andrews, tweeted about how much she's going to miss the actor, ending her note with, "Sending all my love to your family."

Christine Elise McCarthy

Christine Elise McCarthy, who portrayed Emily Valentine on 90210, was, like many, "in shock" over the news. She wrote, "He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him."

Roberto Aguirre Sacasa

The creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, also expressly a moving message about Perry, writing, "So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends."

