Fans have seen some pretty outrageous dates on The Bachelorette, but on Monday night, the Latvian bungee jumping date was definitely something else. And of course, one of Hannah's contestants wasn't impressed with it. Luke P.'s reaction to Hannah's naked bungee jumping date was totally out of line, and unsurprisingly, it seems like his toxic behavior has continued on to another week.

After Luke found out what her one-on-one date with Garrett had entailed, he spoke with her on her group date, and basically let her know that it was not OK with him. He even compared it to cheating on him — but this is The Bachelorette, and the point of all of this is for Hannah to explore relationships with different people before settling on one she wants to spend the rest of her life with, right?

On top of that, Luke also mentioned that he'd support her no matter what "boneheaded" things she might do, and it seemed like this date, in . his eyes, fell under that category. Except it wasn't boneheaded at all — it was brave to get naked and jump out of a cable car (in the snow!) and it was 100 percent Hannah's prerogative to participate in that adventure. It was no wonder that by the end of their conversation, she looked pretty over it.

More to come...