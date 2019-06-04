Part of the reason fans are so obsessed with The Bachelor franchise is because it always brings the drama, and on Monday night's episode, they definitely weren't let down. After a group date where everyone played rugby, Luke S. and Luke P.'s fight on The Bachelorette snowballed into a much bigger feud, and it went from a physical scuffle to an actual argument that all of the contestants got involved in.

During the rugby game, Luke P. was serious about impressing Hannah with his kills, and when he saw the other guys scoring (and getting hugs from her in the process), it only made him more determined. Being that rugby is such a physical sport, it gave him plenty of opportunity to get that negative energy out on the field, and that ended in Luke P. and Luke S. in a ball on the ground.

Immediately after the scuffle, Luke P. apologized to Luke S., saying he was just trying to defend himself, but Luke S. wasn't buying it — and neither were a lot of the other men.

"I really hope Hannah saw that," Luke S. said. "He's an unstable guy. He shouldn't be here. I just never want to see him again and I hope I don't see much more of him."

Once everyone was together for the cocktails portion of the evening, the situation only got worse. Most of the men were siding with Luke S. on this one, which is not surprising, given the fact that Luke P. has been an enemy of many of them since night one. Hannah talked to each of them separately — and of course, both Lukes blamed the other one — and things got rough once they were in the same room again.

Everyone confronted Luke P. about the fight on the field, and he yet again asserted that he only pushed Luke S. down to defend himself, and made it clear he wasn't done fighting for Hannah.

"I'm a competitor, and I'm going to do everything I can to fight for Hannah's heart," he said. "When it comes to my relationship with Hannah, I'll never quit on her."

Things got even worse when Luke P. and Luke S. had the chance to talk one-on-one, but that didn't last long, since Luke S. almost immediately stormed out, drink in hand.

"He's a liar who will say anything to save his own skin. He fed it to Hannah, and you know what? He's going to get what's coming to him," Luke S. told the cameras.

To be totally fair, neither of these guys were coming off particularly well in this argument; they were both heated, and neither of them seemed too interested in reaching some kind of compromise.

As long as both Lukes are still on The Bachelorette, it's probably safe to assume that more fights are on their way... until, of course, one Luke rises above the other. So far, it's clear that it isn't going to be pretty along the way there.