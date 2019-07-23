Despite the fact that Hannah sent Luke P. home during their Fantasy Suite date last week, apparently, the man really just doesn't know how to leave well enough alone. On Monday night, Luke returned to The Bachelorette to explain himself to Hannah... and let's just say it did not go as planned. In fact, it was perhaps the most bonkers sequence of events in the show's history.

To be fair, under no circumstances should Luke have expected Hannah to be receptive to whatever he had to say — last time they interacted, he basically slut shamed her and she proceeded to read him for filth. She let him know exactly what she thought about him coming back for "closure," and Luke definitely didn't get what he was looking for.

But at the same time, it was also one of the best moments in Bachelorette history (as Chris Harrison would say), even though Hannah definitely shouldn't have had to deal with him again.

Ready to relive this epic moment? Fans will never forget the way this all went down.

The Vlogging

Luke wielding a shaky camera while uttering the words Hannah was "sadly mistaken" is guaranteed to give you nightmares. He acted as if the biggest obstacle standing in their way was Hannah thinking he might not be interested in her because she had sex in the Fantasy Suite... uh, no, Luke. Not quite.

Awkwardly Joining The Rose Ceremony

At this point, the other guys didn't realize that Luke had already been sent home, so when he joined them at the rose ceremony, they didn't realize something was amiss at first. But, like, Luke showed up for a rose ceremony and pretended like everything was normal after he had been sent home. Is this a Bachelorette first?

Hannah Finding Out Luke Was There

If she looked confused about why a man who she sent home was not, in fact, at home in this moment, that's because she was. She assumed that Luke understood her when she said their relationship was over, but that was clearly not the case.

The Men Finding Out Luke Wasn't Supposed To Be There

After Hannah started getting pissed, they realized that Luke had actually already been sent home, and they were very WTF about it. Honestly, so was everyone watching at home, because seriously, dude. Why?

Hannah Moving The Podium

In what was the best moment of the night — and perhaps of this entire season, or maybe even every season, of The Bachelorette — Hannah took matters into her own hands. When Luke refused to move out of her way, she picked up the rose podium and moved it in front of him so he'd no longer be part of the rose ceremony. YES.

Tyler's "Or What" Moment

Don't mess with Hannah, Luke. You'll have to go through Tyler C. first.

When Luke Finally Left

He finally got the picture when Hannah told him, in no uncertain terms, that she no longer had feelings for him. How's that for clarity?

As entertaining as this scene was, it's for the best that things are finally over between Luke and Hannah. Now, we can all move on... but the podium moment will live on forever.