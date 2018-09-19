It's almost the end of September which means only one thing: Christmas is on its way. Just kidding. Everyone knows that Halloween comes first. An exciting night for all (even if you are too old to go trick or treating), Halloween is the perfect time to transform your home into a dark and spooky place. And Lush's 2018 UK Halloween collection is the perfect way to start.

The range features more than 10 items that are sure to add a spooky feel to your bathroom and bedroom for the next few weeks. Each limited edition item won't be restocked once it's sold out. Well, not until next Halloween, that is.

This year, Lush has gone with a ghostly theme. Ghostbusters-esque ectoplasm (that's ghostly goo to me and you) appears in several products from shower gels to solid perfumes. There's also ghost-shaped soap and a jelly bath bomb that you won't want to miss out on.

If that wasn't enough to tempt you, there are also bath bombs in the shape of monsters, witchy black cats, and a glittering pumpkin. Sticking to its sustainable strategy, the majority of Lush's products don't come in packaging. Instead, the company has found innovative ways around the plastic problem, converting shower gel into a solid bar and so on.

Even if you don't have a bath (or is that just me?), you can invest in one of Lush's Halloween-themed knot wraps. With the ability to turn into a headscarf and alternative carrier bag, there's no reason to say no.

Here are all of the best bits to keep your eye on.

1 A One-Eyed Bath Bomb Monsters' Ball Bath Bomb £4.95 Lush Maybe you don't fancy dressing up this Halloween and instead want to run yourself a nice relaxing bath. Why not do it with the help of one of these one-eyed guys? Containing lime and neroli oils, a good soak in this will revitalise your skin all over. Buy Now

2 Radioactive Shower Gel Ectoplasm Naked Shower Cream £8.95 Lush Lush's innovative shower gel comes with no packaging, meaning there's no faffing around. With its neon colour and refreshing ingredient list (which features tangerine juice and grapefruit oil, as well as hydrating almond oil), you'll never want to step out of that shower. Buy Now

3 A Spooky Soap Ghost In The Dark Soap £5.95 Lush It's easy to overlook a standard bar of soap but hard to resist purchasing this ghost-shaped one. The fact that it glows in the dark is just an added bonus. Buy Now

4 A Feline Friend Bewitched Bubble Bar £4.95 Lush This is the ultimate way to celebrate Halloween in the bathroom. With the ability to turn your bathwater darker than the night sky, this bar crumbles when it comes into contact with water. Bergamot cleanses the body while blackberry gives it a pleasing aroma. Buy Now

5 A Creepy Eyeball Eyeball Bath Bomb £4.95 Lush Brazilian orange oil meets lavender oil and ylang ylang in this totally spooky eyeball bath bomb. This will create an extra dramatic impact at bath time, turning your water burnt orange. Buy Now

6 A Pumpkin Bar Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar £4.75 Lush It sparkles. It's orange. It's in the shape of a pumpkin. More importantly, it contains juniper berry and grapefruit oil that help to warm and uplift the body. What more could you want? Buy Now

7 A Jelly Ghost Ectoplasm Jelly Bomb £5.25 Lush Simply chuck this into a bath and watch its gooey insides explode. These nifty bath bombs are designed to soften the skin and are filled with fruit-infused oils to give you a truly relaxing experience. Buy Now

8 A New Way To Wash Ectoplasm Wash Card £2 Lush Scrub all of your demons away with this exfoliating bar. Filled with fresh apple pulp and other fruity goodness, it's the quickest way to get rid of dry skin. For £2 a go, the price isn't bad either. Buy Now

9 A Multi-Purpose Wrap Tarot Knot Wrap £12.95 Lush Lush has really gone all out this year, even venturing into the world of accessories. This square piece of fabric is printed with tarot cards inspired by the Japanese art of Furoshiki and can be used as a plastic-free bag, to gift wrap presents, and tie up your hair. It's time to look into the future. Buy Now