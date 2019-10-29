I think it's fair to say that Lush is the go-to brand when it comes to bath time. And around this time of year, the brand is particularly on top of its game, with the very best seasonal concepts and gifting. If you thought previous years at the brand were impressive, hold fire, because their 2019 offerings are more exciting than ever. Among some super cool gift ideas, this year, Lush is introducing its own bath bomb conveyor belt, and it's one of the best things I've ever seen.

As someone who's not a fan of sushi (I know, I know), I thought my experience of conveyor belts going forward would be limited. But the beauty world — and more specifically, Lush Cosmetics — has answered my prayers this festive season. The brand's Cosmetic Conveyer Belt will be available to shop from in three of Lush's biggest stores in the UK: London Oxford Street, Liverpool, and Birmingham. The conveyor belts in store ranges in size from three to 14 metres long, and each feature up to 106 Lush Christmas bath products to choose from.

Not only is this way to shop super cool, it's also an eco-friendly way to purchase gifts. Each product on the conveyor belt will be totally plastic-packaging-free, and then wrapped in a Lush Knot Wrap; a reusable alternative to traditional gift wrap made from Organic Cotton or recycled bottles. This eco-friendly approach allowed Lush to save an incredible 31.8 million litres of water and 3,604 tonnes of equivalent CO2 emissions last year.

Lush Cosmetics

So what exactly is Lush offering this Christmas products wise? Well, for starters, the brand has just announced that Snow Fairy, their most popular festive line, will be back and better than ever for 2019. Featuring everything from soaps to body conditioners and even an "Amazeball" (yep, really), which is a bathbomb will sprinkles inside. If you're a fan of the sweet pink range, you'll have plenty to choose from this year.

Lush Cosmetics

The Christmas range also features an adorable new polar bear bubble bar, an amazing camel bath bomb, some super jolly soaps, and of course, some amazing gift sets. It is all available to shop now in store and online, where you can check it all out now in its entirety.