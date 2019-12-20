You can plan ahead as much as your calendar space will allow, but last-minute gifts are inevitable. One popular type of gift friends and family will often go after on short notice is soap and bath products. Enter: Lush Cosmetics’ Click and Pick service to pickup items in store. Yes, you read that right.

Lush is practically throwing you and your wishlist a lifeline this season. According to the brand, you can start adding sudsy stocking stuffers and bath bombs galore to your cart to pick up in store. Starting Dec. 14, Lush will have an option to choose “Pick-up in store” and once your order is ready you can drive by your nearest Lush store to pack it up for gifting. And if you’re that person who waits until Christmas Eve to shop, Lush can have your in-store pickup order ready by noon.

But let’s be real: Skipping out on the in-store Lush experience is a disservice to your nostrils. Lush also has a Fresh to Your Steps feature that lets you play, sniff, and buy products in your Lush store, so you can have it shipped directly to your loved one. Plus, if your local Lush doesn’t have what you’re looking for, you can still have the order sent from Lush’s online store. The brand recommends you get your Fresh to Your Steps orders in by Dec. 18, so they can arrive just in time for Christmas.

With this new feature, you can pick up all your bath and body gifts all in one swoop — and there are so many gift sets to choose from. Lush even has its own gift guide to help you decipher what gifts to buy all while keeping you within budget. Luckily, Lush has divvied up its holiday collection, so you can snag gifts for under $20 like this Snow Fairy Shower Gel and Bath Bomb set. And if you're feeling super generous this year there are even bigger gifts for over $50 like this Gingerbread House that's packed with seven different items including Cookie Dough Scrub and a Reusable Bubble Bar.

Lush has always been an environmentally-conscious brand. The great thing about shopping at Lush is that the products are already wrapped! And thanks to this new, convenient shopping feature, you can get through your shopping list much faster.