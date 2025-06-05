Out of all beauty categories that exist, I’m the greediest about lip products. Sure, innovative skin-boosting serums and body scrubs and mascaras and fragrances come across my desk on the regular, but it’s the lipstick, glosses, and balms that I’ll bring home to hoard every single time.

Some of my favorites are from Violette_FR, the French beauty brand from makeup artist Violette Serrat. Her formulas are the epitome of Parisian-chic: think cream blush sticks that deliver a romantic flush and luxe metallic eyeshadow paint that doubles as liner. Though she has a few great lip products (including the Bisou Jelly, a shiny pigmented balm, and Petal Bouche, a long-wear matte liquid lip), the Bisou Balm has been my number one go-to lipstick since it launched — the blurred finish is unparalleled and just so gorgeous.

Now, Violette_FR has just introduced the Lip Nectar Hydrating Lip Stain, an innovative glossy oil stain that’s quickly winning a permanent spot in my makeup bag. Read on for everything to know about the new launch.

Fast Facts

Price: $29

$29 Best for : A wash of color and lip hydration

: A wash of color and lip hydration R ating : 4.8/5

: 4.8/5 What I like: The shades, the texture, and the moisturizing benefits

The Lip Nectar

Violette has a background in art, and it shows. Her makeup formulas are truly unique and feel more like actual art tools than traditional cosmetics, designed for using your face as a canvas for creative expression. When I dab some of the Bisou Blush onto my cheekbones or swipe the Bisou Balm across my lips, I feel like the subject of a Renaissance painting. Perhaps it’s the French laissez-faire attitude of the brand, or the seductive whisper of pigment the products deliver — regardless, I can’t help but be obsessed with Surrat’s creations.

The Lip Nectar is further proof of the makeup pro’s artistic expertise. Though it’s technically a lip stain, it doubles as an oil that has a glossy finish. The magic is in the oil-in-water emulsion formula, which washes your lips in nourishing hydration while giving you color that lasts. Inside the tube is a lineup of superstar skin-conditioning ingredients, including squalane, shea butter, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid.

Violette_FR

It comes in four shades: Pois de Senteur, a vivid pink; Dahlia Noir, a rich plum; Rose de Moab, an earthy neutral; and Bêtise, a luxe berry. Violette was inspired by florals when developing the hues. “I wanted to create a palette that is both sophisticated and sensual, with chic shades that evoke the pleasures of nature and indulgence — unlike any lip oil colors you see out there,” she said in a statement.

My Review

Wearing Rose de Moab.

When I first opened the Lip Nectar, I was initially struck by its applicator. It has an angled triangular shape, which made it easy to trace a precise outline along my lips — a feature I appreciate, as many lip products have fluffy applicator tips that spread pigment beyond my lip line and require cleaning up.

The formula is super hydrating; it’s actually so juicy that it feels like a little explosion of moisture is saturating my lips as I apply it. Also notable? Though it’s absolutely packed with hydration and feels so nourishing, it’s also lightweight. And, unlike plenty of other oils and glosses I’ve tried, it doesn’t have a trace of stickiness — just comfortable moisture.

Wearing Dahlia Noir.

Then there are the colors. Yes, there are only four shades, but each one is stunning and super wearable. I like them all, but I think my fave is Dahlia Noir. I can’t resist a berry lip. For the first hour or post-application, the product looks like a luscious gloss — but after some time, it morphs into more of a stain of pigment for a more subtle look (or you can blot your lips for this effect if you’re not into all that shine). Both options are cute.

The Verdict

Violette_FR has graced the beauty world with yet another win. Even if you already have too many lip products in your routine, I’m telling you — this one is worth a spot in your rotation. Its unique, juicy formula, striking finish, and flattering shades make the Lip Nectar a true standout.