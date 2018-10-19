Throughout Making a Murderer's first season, all of Steven Avery's personal relationships were dissected. From the troubling letters he allegedly sent his former wife to the good times he shared with the people around him when times were simpler — all of it was scrutinized by investigators and viewers alike in an effort to determine if he was really the kind of person who would commit murder. And even after cameras stopped rolling, Avery continued to form meaningful relationships. Judging by his former fiancee Lynn Hartman's appearance on Dr. Phil, she cared for him while still having her share of reservations.

Avery was convicted in 2007 of murdering Teresa Halbach, a freelance photographer who had visited his family's auto salvage yard to photograph a vehicle for AutoTrader magazine, according to Newsweek. He remains in prison, but has maintained his innocence, and Netflix's Making a Murderer explored allegations that the investigation may have been inappropriately manipulated by authorities — something the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on to Bustle. Avery is currently working with another lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, to prove his innocence.

The answer to what truly happened to Halbach remains unclear, but Hartman told Dr. Phil that she was moved to contact Avery after watching the docuseries. "I watched the documentary and I concluded that he was set up. I thought the state of Wisconsin saw Steven Avery as a disposable person," she says in a clip from the 2016 episode. "I wrote a letter that night, and a couple of weeks later was very surprised that he wrote me back."

Dr. Phil on YouTube

They embarked on a long-distance and certainly untraditional romance, and quickly moved on to the idea of getting married. They continued to exchange cards and letters, and Hartman visited him in prison. On Dr. Phil, she seems happy during her interview, and tells Dr. Phil that she felt an "instant connection" with Avery after watching the documentary.

Dr. Phil hears her out, but ultimately, he's skeptical of the relationship. When he asks her if she'd be willing to live alone with Avery out in the woods, Hartman says she would not. Dr. Phil says if she thinks there's absolutely no chance he's guilty of the crime at hand, then she's "naive."

Dr. Phil on YouTube

Then, in an update published about a year later, found above, Hartman issues a statement that makes it quite clear things aren't the same anymore. She doesn't appear on the show itself, but her words are projected onscreen for all to see:

"After appearing on the Dr. Phil show last year, I received threatening calls and letters from Steven Avery. I blocked calls from Mr. Avery, and had to ask the correctional institution to issue a no-contact order, to prevent any further communication or contact from Mr. Avery. The threatening letters were so graphic and evil, that I no longer believed Mr. Avery was innocent of the crimes he was convicted of, so I ended the relationship Oct. 1, 2016. I have taken many measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family by alerting law enforcement and reporting the threats to the authorities."

No more details were offered about what the alleged threats entailed, but it seems clear that their relationship is long over as it stands today, and Hartman did not respond to Bustle's request for comment. As Making a Murderer Season 2 approaches, perhaps it'll shed more light on what exactly happened between the two former lovers.