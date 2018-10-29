On Wednesday, Oct. 31, over 15 artists are gathering in Los Angeles to perform and honor Mac Miller in a benefit concert. The show, "Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life," will include colleagues and friends of the late rapper such as Chance the Rapper, SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, John Mayer, Travis Scott, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, and more. What makes the event even more special is the cause it's supporting, which was founded in Miller's honor.

The show, taking place at LA's Greek Theatre, will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund. According to the fund's official website, it was started as a way of continuing Miller's love and commitment to the arts, explaining:

"The Mac Miller Circles Fund will provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building."

Tickets for Mac Miller's benefit concert can be purchased here. The show will also be livestreamed on Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL, Twitter, WAV, and YouTube. Miller's mother Karen Meyers expressed her support for the show in a statement, according to Pitchfork. The statement read:

"The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing lineup and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that."

On Sept. 7, Miller died from an apparent drug overdose at 26 in his LA home, as reported by TMZ. His untimely death resulted in an outpouring of reactions from celebrities and fellow musicians such as Jaden Smith, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, and Paris Hilton. Chance the Rapper, who will be performing on Wednesday tweeted about how much Miller meant to him, writing,

"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him."

Of course, eyes were on Miller's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, who also responded to his death. She posted a black-and-white photo of Miller on Instagram, without a caption. Following their breakup, Grande posted about Miller on her Instagram story in May, according to Elle, writing:

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times... I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Shortly after his death, Miller's family released a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers." The upcoming concert to reflect on his work and passion is such a great way to honor his legacy, life, and love for music.