There seems to be a lot of '90s-influenced makeup trends taking over the beauty world as of late, throwing us back into junior high when pencil-thin eyebrows and hair mascara were the look du jour. From brown lipstick making a comeback, to blue eyeshadow and frosted gloss taking over shelves today, what was old is new again. Which is why it came as no surprise that next up in the revival craze is the holy grail of the '90s beauty world: Body glitter.

All sorts of glitter-flecked lotions and creams crowded sink cabinets a couple of decades back, and it looks like they're coming back into style again. Not only has Rihanna launched her Body Lava and Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom shimmering body collection earlier last week, but MAC is coming in hot on her heels with a new Prep + Prime Fix+ Shimmer release, which is meant to give your face that extra dose of glimmer.

The original MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ setting spray is one of the brand's best-selling products, and for good reason. Not only does it set your makeup for a full day — keeping everything from your foundation to your eyeshadow smudge-proof — but it can also be spritzed onto eyeshadow brushes to turn shadows into metallic foils, or applied to the face beforehand as a sort of primer or refresher. It has a lot of uses and, most importantly, it actually works. Which is why it was so exciting to hear that the brand is now releasing a shimmer version to cater to those glitter cravings we all seem to be having at the moment.

Infused with pearlescent beads for the ultimate glow, the Prep + Prime Fix+ Shimmer comes in two different versions: Goldlite and Pinklite. The Goldlite version will give you a subtle gilded look, while the Pinklite formula will give you a slight metallic pink hue.

While they will give you a subtle molten finish, they are still the same setting sprays that you know and trust. "This formula still carries all the hydrating, soothing, and refreshing benefits of the original version and improves the wear of makeup up to 12 hours, along with the addition of pearl for an ultra-illuminating effect on skin. Skin looks both healthy and radiant," the product description reads.

And just like the original setting spray, these bottles will cost $26 a piece, and will be available to shop both online and in store on April 12.

The brand announced the news on their Instagram, and fans responded enthusiastically — meaning you better get to the store on launch day or there might not be too many bottles left over for you to test drive.

"I saw it online the other day. Just can’t decide which one to buy. Might have to buy both!" one follower wrote. "Holy f I may just spend the money now," another commented. "Good thing we didn’t buy the plain one lol we neeeeeeed these," another wrote, tagging their friend. "Need to get it and bathe in it when we get paid!" another agreed.

A few followers also took to the comment section to inquire if there would be a travel sized option, just like for the regular Prep + Prime Fix+ spray, and MAC responded with a maybe. The brand wrote, "No travel size available at this time but you never know what the future holds! For now, we hope you'll enjoy the classic size and sign up for alerts at www.maccosmetics.com/country to never miss a beat."

While that's not necessarily a hint that it might come in a smaller, cheaper tube in the near future, that does give people on a budget a little hope that, if it sells well, it might come in a more affordable version. In the meantime, save up those quarters and prepare to try out this glowing version of your favorite setting spray!