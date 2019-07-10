Macy's Is Having An Incredible Sale — Here Are The Best Deals Up To 85% Off
Macy's epic Black Friday in July sale is back — and you don't want to miss out on this year's deals. Through July 14, you can snag household essentials, luxury kitchen appliances, prestige beauty products, and even furniture for up to 85 percent off. To ensure you don't miss out on any of these incredible steals, Bustle editors will be compiling the best deals from Macy's Black Friday In July sale right on this page.
On Macy's website, you can also find coupons for an additional 25 percent and $25 off select merchandise, so now is the time to stock up on all of your lifestyle needs: underwear, towels, pots and pans. You can even score Dyson vacuums, Instant Pot cookers, KitchenAid mixers, and Martha Stewart bedding for a fraction of their standard retail price.
And don't forget to mail in your rebate for an even heavier discount. Some qualifying purchases, like Cuisinart blenders and Black & Decker coffee machines, can be snagged for as little as $10.
78% Off This Cotton Bath Towel
Score these plush soft spun bath towels for just $3 (!!!) each. Made of high-quality pure cotton, they're available in six different colors, including white, baby blue, and grey.
47% Off This Hand Vacuum (Only $10 After Mail-In Rebate)
Need a new handheld vacuum? This one, from Black & Decker, is lightweight but powerful, and comes with a handy wall-mounted charger that makes it easy to store.
52% Off The Cult-Favorite Instant Pot
If you don't own an Instant Pot, what are you waiting for? The cult-favorite cooking appliance boasts 14 different functions: use it to do everything from steam rice to slow cook meat. Boasting a 6-quart capacity and hi-tech digital display, it creates no-effort meals with just the press of a button.
83% Off A Down Comforter
Get a Martha Stewart comforter for over 80 percent off. The down-alternative comforter is machine-washable, stuffed with a hypoallergenic fill, and perfect for every season. Choose between all white or two reversible color combinations: blue/navy or pink/purple.
68% Off This 13-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
Revamp your cookware and serving utensils with this 13-piece set. At almost 70 percent off, it comes with two saucepans, a stockpot, a fry pan, a sauté pan, and a steamer, as well as a large spoon, slotted spatula, and pasta serving spoon.
51% Off A 6-Quart KitchenAid Mixer
When it comes to kitchen status pieces, a KitchenAid mixer is as luxurious as they come. Favored by pro-chefs and Bake Off contestants, you can score one for half the price for a limited time only. Choose from two colors: a retro mint green and a sleek, modern silver.
58% Off This 12-Piece Glass Storage Set (Only $10 After A Mail-In Rebate)
Replace your mismatched plastic Tupperware with this updated glass storage set from Pyrex. It comes with 12 microwave-safe containers with matching, colorful lids that look sleek in your fridge.
55% Off This 12-Piece Blender Set (Only $10 After Mail-In Rebate)
Love smoothies? Than you need this Rocket Blender from Bella. But it also makes much more than: sauces, nut butters, salsas, pesto — you can even use it to grind coffee beans! It also comes with a bunch of extras, including a drinking cup, and it's dishwasher-safe, to boot.
54% Off A Stila Mascara & Eyeliner Set
Get Stila's best-selling liquid eyeliner and mascara for just $10. The cult-favorite Stay All Day liner is waterproof and budge-proof, while the Extreme Lash mascara delivers dramatic length and volume. As a bonus, the smaller sizes make them perfect for travel and stowing in your purse.
69% Off These Seamless Briefs (Or Buy 3 For $10)
Say goodbye to panty lines for good with these soft, seamless briefs. Made of a breathable material, they feature a high elastic waistband and seam-free design. Choose from four colors.
46% Off This Macy's Exclusive Dyson Vac
Dyson products rarely go on sale, which makes this near 50 percent discount one not to miss. Their hi-tech canister vacuum cleans everything from the ceiling to your mattress to the floor. It comes with a bunch of extras, a long cord, and a five-year warranty.
71% Off A 14-Piece Martha Stewart Collection Cookware Set
For over 70 percent off, you can be the proud owner of a full Martha Stewart cooking set. Made with high-quality stainless steel, it comes with 14 non-stick pieces — stockpots, sauté pans, frying pans, and more — coated with titanium, all of which are dishwasher safe.
54% Off The Cult-Favorite Shark Vacuum
For those looking for something more basic, there's this upright vacuum from Shark. Lightweight but powerful, it works on both hard and carpeted floors; it also comes with a three-year warranty and two bonus brush tools.
83% Off This Hard-sided Luggage
A $300 hard suitcase for just $50? Yes, please. This one is super roomy inside, with cross straps, separated pockets, and smooth wheels that make rolling it around a breeze. Choose from blue, red, and grey.
30% Off An Origins Skin Care Set (Plus, A Free Gift With Purchase)
Try a variety of Origins' best-selling face masks with this three-piece sampler pack. Each set comes with a hydrating mask, a detoxifying mask, and a soothing mask to suit your skin's ever-fluctuating needs. Bonus points for Origins formulating all their products without potential irritants, like parabens and propylene glycol.
47% Off This 10-Speed Blender (Only $10 After Mail-In Rebate)
Get a powerful, 10-speed blender at a steal of a price from Black & Decker. Use it to create soups, smoothies, and sauces; then, throw the parts in the dishwasher when you're done for easy cleanup.
56% Off These Ultra-Breathable Underwear
High-cut and breathable, these soft, airy panties provide maximum comfort with a cotton gusset and moisture-wicking fabric. The waistband is elastic and features a delicate lacy trim: choose from five colors.
29% Off This Mario Badescu Day-To-Night Skin Care Set (Plus, A Free Gift With Purchase)
This set from Mario Badescu comes with four of the brand's top-sellers: moisturizer (with SPF), a night cream, and two serums (one for hydrating, one for brightening). Basically, you get an entire skin care regimen without having to curate one yourself. Plus, the bottles are travel-friendly.
50% Off This K-Beauty Skin Care Set
Another awesome skin care set, this one's for all the Korean beauty lovers. For less than $20, you get a moisturizing stick, face cream, foam cleanser, hand cream, and two sheet masks. All of them contain some type of rose- or peach-based ingredient for a skin care kit that looks cute, smells delicious, and works effectively.
70% Off This 4-Piece Luggage Set
Upgrade all your luggage with this four-piece set. It includes a hard-case carry-on and bigger suitcase, plus a soft, duffel-like bag and a smaller soft pouch to hold your toiletries. Choose from blue, grey, and pink.
69% Off These Supima Cotton Boy Shorts (Or Buy 3 For $10)
Buy some cozy boyshort-style underwear for just a few bucks. Made of a soft and stretchy cotton/spandex blend, they feature a thin elastic waistband and come in two colors.
47% Off This Hand Blender (Only $10 After Mail-In Rebate)
For just $20 — or $10 if you use your rebate — you can snag this Cuisinart handheld blender that mixes, chops, and whips. Perfect for making soups and baking, it comes with a recipe book and 18-month warranty.
59% Off This Antimicrobial Bath Towel
These Ralph Lauren bath towels are almost 60 percent off right now. The cotton fabric is made with an antimicrobial technology that prevents the growth of mold and bacteria, and they're available in 14 colors.
65% Off A Ralph Lauren Down-Alternative Pillow
Another great find from Ralph Lauren, this down alternative pillow just over $5. Ideal for back sleepers, according to the brand, it's firm, machine-washable, and coated with soft cotton.
50% Off These Soft Ponte Knit Pants
Ponte is possibly the softest, most comfortable fabric out there. These pull-on pants are stretchy and free of belt loops and pockets, resulting in a legging-like look that's still office-appropriate.
35% Off A Makeup Travel Kit (Plus, A Free Gift With Purchase)
This travel-friendly makeup set is perfect for creating a full face on-the-go. It contains a mini blush stick, highlighter stick, brow pencil, eye pencil, lip crayon, and chic storage bag. Since everything is in crayon form, you don't have to worry about spills or TSA guidelines.
55% Off A Rotary Waffle Maker (Only $10 After A Mail-In Rebate)
Make delicious Belgian waffles at home with this high-quality waffle maker. Featuring non-stick plates and a drip tray to prevent dirtying your countertop, it creates large, 7-inch waffles and folds away for easy storage.
50% Off A 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet (Only $10 After A Main-In Rebate)
Every well-stocked kitchen should own a cast iron skillet or two. This one is pre-seasoned, crack-resistant, and comes with a lifetime warranty.
68% Off This 13-Pieces Cookware Set
Another quality cooking set, this one is made of shiny stainless steel. It comes with the usual pots, pans, steamer, and cooking utensils, and everything is dishwasher-safe.
55% Off A Panini Grill (Only $10 After A Mail-In Rebate)
Upgrade your at-home sandwich game with this handy panini press. Equipped with non-stick plates, it can fit at least two sandwiches, depending on their size, and has a built-in drip tray to prevent grease spills.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.