Moving house is a serious shlep, moving country is even worse, but moving to another continent when the whole world is watching? Next level. One the most-high profile moves in recent times is, of course, that of Meghan and Harry, who are planning to settle somewhere in North America. And, in an unexpected turn of events, Madonna has reportedly offered her NYC apartment to Meghan and her family.

The pop icon took to her Instagram account to make the kind offer via a video. Bravely facing the potential ire of the Canadian population she said, "Hey guys, don't move off to Canada, it's so boring there." And not one for criticising without any suggestions of how to improve their situation, she added, "I will let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. Two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony." Confident with her offer she added, "It's the best idea, it's a winner. That's got to be a deal-breaker. No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW."

I have contacted Madonna's PR for any further comment on Madonna's offer.

Madonna is more than well acquainted with transatlantic moves having formerly made the UK her home, according to the BBC, during her former marriage to British director Guy Ritchie. So it's fair to say that she's in a position to advise on what's best.

Madonna's offer comes at a time when Meghan and Harry's move is in beta. Although the royals have confirmed that they intend to base themselves North America and they've been staying in Canada of late, it has yet to be announced where exactly they'll make their permanent home.

One of the biggest considerations ahead of their decision is who will foot their security bill. Speaking about this, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau recently revealed, "I have not spoken to Her Majesty directly. Discussions continue to be ongoing and I have no updates at this moment." According to the Express, however, a survey of the Canadian public revealed that up to 77% of those surveyed said they were not comfortable paying for Meghan and Harry's security costs.

So all that in mind, maybe they might be interested in taking up Madonna's offer?