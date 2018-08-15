While popular eyeshadow palettes and shimmering highlighters seem to dominate the beauty world spotlight (especially on your Instagram feed), the true unsung heroes of every look are the primers and setting sprays that make makeup last — ensuring that your whole look is built on a solid base and can withstand the day. Wearing makeup without a primer and setting spray is like wearing nail polish without a base and top coat — it may look good for a bit, but it will smudge or chip way faster than you’d like it to. And if you're stumped on how to make your makeup last, it's not as difficult as it may seem — especially with the game-changing beauty finds at Walmart.com.

We’ve turned to Walmart for their awesome selection of setting sprays and primers and have found the best products for you to peruse to make sure your makeup lasts. If you prefer a matte look, you’ll find the best primers with longwear formulas that will seal in the products you use. If you’re a dewy girl, prepare to fall in love with products that give skin a bouncy, fresh glow. From the best primer for acne-prone skin to a $4 setting spray that will revitalize your makeup colors, take a look and discover the products that you’ll love so much, you’ll wonder how your makeup bag ever existed without them.

Primers

Try a Vitamin Packed Primer That Helps Your Skin Glow

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer - Radiance $49 Walmart This Laura Mercier primer is here to make your makeup stay fresh all day. With a universal pearl tint that works on all skin types and Jojoba Oil, vitamins A, C, and E, this primer will give your skin a soft focus effect and a luminous finish. Shop Now

This Oil-Free Primer Will Work On Acne-Prone and Sensitive Skin

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer, Light $36 Walmart If your skin has been having a rough time this summer and you’ve shied away from using products to provoke it, fear not — this Smashbox primer is here to help. The formula contains light diffusers to minimize imperfections (like annoying pimples) and vitamin C to help even out skin tone so that you can still rock makeup without upsetting your skin. Shop Now

If Sun Protection Is A Must For You, This Primer With SPF 15 Has You Covered

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $12 Walmart Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin primer helps even and brighten skin, and with natural soy (a proven tone-correcting ingredient) the formula will also help improve the look of your skin over time. It has SPF 15 protection and a silky, lightweight texture that will keep makeup products in place for up to eight hours of wear. Shop Now

This $6 Hydrating Primer Promises All Day Longwear

e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer $6 Walmart If you want to create a smooth canvas for your makeup without breaking the bank, e.l.f. Is here with a $6 solution. This cruelty-free and vegan product has a formula infused with grape and vitamins that will boost your complexion and hydrate as you smooth it over your skin. Shop Now

This Skin-Soothing Primer Contains Antioxidants

Laura Geller Spackle Under Make-Up Primer - Supercharged $15 Walmart When you want your makeup to look flawless and last for hours look no further than this primer from Laura Geller. The formula contains soothing botanicals and antioxidants that will make your skin look great and keep your makeup looking freshly-applied, even at the end of the day. Shop Now

Get A Weightless Finish With This Affordable Water-Soluble Primer

Maybelline Facestudio Master Prime Primer $8 Walmart Maybelline’s Master Prime is here to make your skin look smooth, whether you layer on foundation or wear it alone for a fresh-faced look. The weightless formula doesn’t feel oily and contains active ingredients that work to keep your makeup in place all day. Shop Now

This Perfecting Primer Minimizes Pores and Smooths Lines

Setting Sprays

This Dewy Setting Spray Will Lock In Your Makeup For Up To 16 Hours

This Soothing Setting Spray Will Revitalize Makeup

e.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set Setting Spray $4 Walmart With just a few sprays, e.l.f.’s Mist and Set spray will give your makeup a boost in a matter of seconds. With ingredients that your skin will love like aloe, green tea, and cucumber, this product will both hydrate and soothe. It can also be used prior to makeup application when applied with a brush or a sponge. Shop Now

For A Shine-Free Finish, Look No Further Than This Mattifying Setting Spray

NYX Professional Makeup Makeup Setting Spray $8 Walmart NYX is here to deliver a shine-free matte finish for your makeup with this lightweight setting spray. Shake, spray, and set after applying makeup to keep your face looking fresh even hours after you leave the house. Shop Now

This Setting Spray Has All Day Wear So You Don’t Need Worry About Touch-Ups

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray + Set Make-Up Setting Spray $14 Walmart L’Oreal has created a setting spray that makes sure your makeup doesn’t melt or fade, so you don’t have to worry about touching up as you go about your day. The formula is infused with aloe leaf juice to keep skin hydrated and works with all foundations, blushes, and lipsticks for a barely-there feel with strong hold capability. Shop Now

This $5 Setting Spray Will Keep Your Makeup From Creasing

Wet N Wild Photo Focus Matte Finish Setting Spray $5 Walmart Whether your makeup look is subtle or dramatic, this spray from Wet N Wild will keep products in place all day. With hydrating aloe vera for a smooth finish, this spray won’t make makeup crack, crease, or fade. And for just $5, how can you say no to that? Shop Now

