On Monday, Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai criticized Donald Trump's border wall demand, saying that "this does not reflect America." The 21-year-old humanitarian, who was almost killed by the Taliban in Northern Pakistan for advocating for girls' education in 2012, weighed in on the president's border security demand on CBS This Morning.

Trump is currently seeking $5 billion for construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and has so far garnered little support from Congress. He wants that money to be included in a federal budget deal that lands on his desk, and Democrats have remained steadfastly against that demand; this budget impasse has led to a partial government shutdown, which began on Dec. 21.

As Yousafzai discussed her book, We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories From Refugee Girls Around the World, with the show's co-hosts, she said she hoped Trump and other political figures would be more compassionate toward displaced people around the globe.

"This does not reflect the values of America," Yousafzai said on CBS This Morning. "I hope that the president and also other political leaders in the US, they reflect what American people believe which is welcoming and which is supporting refugees."

Speaking of the dehumanization targeting refugees, Yousafzai added, "Oftentimes when we hear about refugees we hear about them in figures and numbers. We hear about them, but we never hear from them. We never hear what they want to say, what their dreams are, their aspirations are."

More to come...