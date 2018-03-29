Nobel Peace Prize laureate and leading Pakistani girls' education advocate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan Thursday for the first time since being brutally attacked by Taliban militants in 2012. Yousafzai, who is now 20 years old, was just 15 when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head as she made her way home from school one day. She landed in Pakistan's capital on Thursday for what is expected to be a four-day visit.

"I still can't believe that it is actually happening," an emotional Yousafzai said at the prime minister's office in Islamabad, according to The New York Times. "In the last five years, I have always dreamed of coming back to my country... I am just 20 years old, but I have seen a lot in life. I never wanted to leave my country."

Yousafzai arrived in Islamabad to a heavy security presence. Although the details of her visit have been kept relatively quiet, it is believed the Pakistani girls' education advocate will visit her childhood home in the Swat Valley, as well as the site of her attack.

Yousafzai was already a well-known advocate for girls' education in the country when she was attacked. Militants specifically targeted her in what was clearly an attempt to silence her. But Yousafzai miraculously survived, and, following specialized treatment in both Peshawar and the United Kingdom, has continued her efforts to fight for increased access to education for girls.

