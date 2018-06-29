If anyone knows the ins and outs of the Kardashian clan, it's Khloé's longtime BFF. On Thursday, June 28, Malika Haqq posted a birthday message for Khloe and in it are some choice words like Khloé's "art of forgiveness." In the aftermath of the scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson and the alleged cheating rumors, could this be what Malika is referring to since the two are still together? In light of everything, it seems Malika both admires and supports Khloé's choices.

Following Khloé's birthday on Wednesday, Malika is among loved ones like Kim Kardashian and her sister Khadijah who've posted Instagram photos in honor of Khloé's day. Malika's message reads:

"20 years of wordless conversations, a connection perfected over time. I was blessed the day you were born KK. Thank you for showing me the meaning of love and the art of forgiveness. Your strength is reliable & your giving nature is one to be modeled. I love you forever sis 💋HBD."

Khadijah's post reminisced on memories the two have shared and says, "Thank you for my niece True True and for always loving my babies like your own. You deserved to be Celebrated everyday... I love you." And Kim posted a photo of the two moms with babies True and Chicago. Like Malika's post, Kim also alludes to Khloe's hard year and seems to support her recent decisions. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!"

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since the birth of True on April 12, neither Khloé nor Tristan have posted photos of themselves together. However, Tristan has posted about True and his son Prince twice. A few days before Khloé's birthday, Tristan posted two photos of his kids together. On June 17, he posted a photo of two necklaces that say True and Prince and wrote, "My Prince and Princess. I love you guys so much!!!"

When Khloé was nine months pregnant with True, rumors first began swirling regarding Tristan and his accounts of alleged cheating. It started on April 10, when The Daily Mail released a video of a man who could be Tristan allegedly kissing and getting close to a woman at an NYC club from April 7. The same day, TMZ released video of a man who might be Tristan allegedly getting intimate with two women at a DC hookah lounge from October 2017 and video of a man who might be Tristan allegedly entering a hotel with a woman on April 8. (Bustle reached out to Khloé's reps and Thompson's agent for comment for videos at the time, but did not receive a response.)

The same day, Tristan's ex Jordan Craig (who was six months pregnant when the two broke up and Tristan reportedly started seeing Khloe), posted a message that many fans suspected could have been directed at Khloé. Us Weekly reported that she wrote the following on her Instagram story: "If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others."

In fact, on that very same day, Khadijah posted a cryptic message on Instagram, a John Wooden quote which said, "the best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother." Since, Khloe's posted a few adorable photos of True and another on Thursday in which she seems to be having a good time with sisters Kim, Kylie, and Kendall.

As far as Khloe's current relationship with Tristan goes, a recent report by People claims the two are "figuring" it out. A source told the magazine, "She’s not dumb — she knows being in a relationship with an NBA player means she will have to deal with drama like this, but she has to figure out what she’s cool and not cool with. He’s well-known for being a serial cheater.” In early May, Us Weekly reported the two were "fully back together," with information from a source. "No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him," they said.

Meanwhile, Tristan was at Khloe's birthday party, where Kim asked him to unblock her (also Malika and Khadijah), causing Khloe to laugh in the background. It seems all is well for now, which is good, because Khloe's certainly had her share.