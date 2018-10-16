Just in case you were looking to have a little bit more ABBA in your life (and honestly, who isn't?), it should please you to know that the original Mamma Mia movie is returning to theaters for its 10-year anniversary, and it's definitely a must-see event, whether you've watched the film once or a thousand times. However, you're not going to have much time to waste rounding up your BFFs for a fun-filled day of ABBA goodness.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the popular movie musical — which hit theaters back in the summer of 2008 — will only be in select theaters (400 movie theaters nationwide, to be exact) for two days, so check your local listings and grab those tickets up ASAP. The special screenings will also feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew, so you'll be getting a little more bang for your buck (or should we say "Money, Money, Money").

As for when this is all taking place, Fathom Events and Universal Pictures will both be hosting the viewings on Sunday, Nov. 4, and then again on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time. In addition to seeing the full cut of the movie, those in attendance will also witness "Meryl's Big Number" featurette, which details how exactly the song was crafted and what the film's main star, Meryl Streep, had to do in order to make it happen. There will also be interview commentary to look forward to with director Phyllida Lloyd, Amanda Seyfried (who played Donna's daughter, Sophie), and the one and only Streep herself.

So in honor of this glorious news, let's take a look back at some of the production's best numbers, just in case you need a little extra incentive to go see it all play out on the big screen once again.

"Super Trouper"

Any performance that involves Donna and the Dynamos deserves recognition, and this iconic scene is no exception. In celebration of her daughter's upcoming nuptials, Donna gets her band back together for an unforgettable number that'll tempt you to jump out of your seat and start dancing along. Also, those costumes alone are more than worth the price of a movie ticket.

"Lay All Your Love On Me"

The chemistry between Seyfried and Dominic Cooper is undeniable during this number, which is just as sweet as it is downright sexy.

"Does Your Mother Know"

Two words: Christine Baranski. Tanya flips the script on the age old adage of an older man dating a younger woman and proves that older women can be just as desirable as anyone.

"Mamma Mia"

Of course, it'd be wrong not to include the song from which the musical gets its name. It involves a lot of moving around, but it's catchy and fun and successfully captivates Streep's endless talent.

"Dancing Queen"

It's impossible to watch this number and not have a smile on your face. See that girl, watch that scene, it's guaranteed to help you get in touch with your inner dancing queen.

So is this movie worth another trip to the theater? ABBA-solutely.