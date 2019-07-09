Despite being a U.S. snack, M&M’s are a cult favourite treat here in the UK. Whether you need something small and sweet to tide you over until dinner or are having a film night in, they’re a winner with everyone. It’s hard to imagine how they could get any better. However, this summer your favourite treat is about to be revolutionised. M&M’s are launching a chocolate bar. Forget the bag, this massive transformation will change the way you get to snack on these tasty treats. The flavours you know and love will be included and there's even a new filling to try out.

Whether you can’t get enough of pure chocolate M&M’s or the peanut filling is more your thing, I’m not sure I’ve ever met anyone who doesn't like M&M’s. If you’re a fan their sweet goodness then you need to keep your eyes peeled.

Mars have announced that they are bringing the M&M's chocolate bar to the UK. You’ll now be able to enjoy peanut, chocolate, and crispy M&M pieces surrounded by more silky, sweet chocolate. And, if that wasn’t enough exciting news to tempt your sweet tooth, the brand is also introducing a new hazelnut filling. Sign me UP. They sound like they’d be perfect for sharing although you might have to fight me to get a piece.

The chocolate bars are already available in the U.S. and Australia, having been introduced in 2018. You can expect to see them on shelves the UK later in July 2019. Not long to wait now.

In a statement sent to Bustle uK, Cordelia Linacre, M&M's Senior Brand Manager, said:

"We've been inundated with requests to bring M&M's Bars to the UK so we're extremely excited to announce that the wait is over. We invite existing fans and all chocolate lovers to get stuck in."

You don't need to ask me twice.

So, how do you get your hands on one of these M&M's bars? In the statement sent to Bustle uK, M&M’s reported that Tesco will be the first retailer to sell the new bars nationwide from July 17 2019 onwards. Then, starting August 17 2019, there will be a full national rollout across other retailers and convenience stores.

The retail price for one of the bars is £2.49 and they are wrapped in the trademark bright packaging, just like the bags, with the M&M's characters across the front. Trust me, you won’t be able to miss them.

To say I’m the only one excited by the M&M's chocolate bar launch would be a massive understatement. One chocolate lover took to Twitter to ask: “This is urgent WHERE CAN I BUY THE BLUE M&M CHOCOLATE BAR?” Another said: “The m&m chocolate bar is the best candy in the world and I will fight anyone who speaks to the contrary.”

If you need to see what all the hype is about then keep your eyes peeled in your local Tescos from July 17. This is going to be *the* snack of the summer and I can't wait to stock up.