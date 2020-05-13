Celebrating your birthday in lockdown can be a bit of a bummer. Those who love to spend their special day surrounding by friends and family (who are able to come within two metres of them) may struggle to find the same thrill with a Zoom party. However, one British supermarket has introduced a new delivery service that may help to ease your disappointment slightly. Marks & Spencer are now delivering Colin the Caterpillar cakes to people's front doors and it's the good news we all needed.

Yes, M&S' legendary birthday character cake can now be brought straight to you or one of your loved ones – but the good news doesn't stop there. Along with the cake (which will be delivered in a reusable M&S bag) you will also receive a bag of veggie Colin sweets and even a balloon because is it a party if there's no balloon? All for only £20.

Yeah, yeah, yeah I guess this cake is technically for children but you know as well as I do that nothing brings the birthday feels like chowing down on a chocolate log made to look like a caterpillar. Especially fighting over who gets to eat the face.

And for anyone who doesn't like the sound a Colin the Caterpillar for their big day (we're not here to judge), M&S has got a couple other gift set options featured in their home delivery service. First is a rainbow cake that with a bottle of Casa di Amello Rosé Spumante. Delish. Or you can opt for a classic chocolate cake that comes complete with 10 candles, which, let's face it, is the one thing you always forget to pick up.

All that in mind, M&S has you covered for birthday bashes on lockdown. Or, let's be honest, just a Saturday night.