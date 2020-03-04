M&S' Percy Pig Easter Egg Is Perfect For Fans Of The OG Treat

It’s almost a month until Easter and a time when all rules about sweets and chocolate go out of the window. If you want a bit of Easter egg with your breakfast, that’s fine. If you replace an entire meal with sweets, it’s cool, they’ve got to be eaten. And when it comes to elite treats, Marks and Spencer's Percy Pigs are right up there with the best. If you’re going on a long car journey or working late, they are the tastiest companions. Well, now you can get a Percy Pig Easter egg with a ton of the classic sweets inside. I'm sold.

Easter is a time for indulging and, if you’re a fan of Percy Pig gummies, you better get to M&S quick.

The supermarket's special edition Percy Pig Easter is wrapped in Percy pink foil and is made out of milk chocolate. But the best part is the Percy Pig gummies at the bottom of the egg, as it’s only right to throwback to the OG favourite.

If Percy Pigs aren't really you're thing (no judgement) then you're in luck – M&S is also releasing a Colin the Caterpillar egg and super cute Seth the Sloth egg too. While the eggs aren’t available online currently you can buy them from selected shops. The Mirror reports that the Percy Pig egg will set you back a delicious £4. Find your nearest one on the M&S website.

The Percy Pig Easter egg is the latest in M&S’ innovations to expand the Percy Pig line. They recently released a Percy Pig-flavoured dessert sauce for pancake day, which sent fans into a spin. You can also buy Percy Pig juice drinks and pink and red Percy Pig cupcakes. In short, you can completely Percy Pig-ify your Easter in 2020 should you want to.