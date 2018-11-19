She might be part of one of the most heartbreaking love stories on TV, but now it sounds like she's living her own happily ever after. According to E! News, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith reportedly got married on Sunday in Los Angeles after more than three years together. Bustle reached out to Moore's rep, but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

As sources close to the reported wedding told E!, the event was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening." Reportedly, it was a very quiet and private event, with just around 50 people attending, which makes sense if she wanted to keep everything on the down low. The witness added that the wedding had a "boho" theme, with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."

So far, the This Is Us star hasn't confirmed or denied the news herself, and she's been quiet on social media since November 16. Maybe when she returns to Instagram, it will be to share wedding photos? Fans can only hope — especially since Moore has shared glimpses of her relationship with Goldsmith, who is in the band Dawes, for awhile now.

