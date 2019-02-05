It's been almost 18 years since the iconic Princess Diaries graced movie theaters with its unique and clever story of an ordinary girl thrown into a life of royalty. And, though the movie did birth one sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, fans have been waiting for another installment in the series since that film's release in 2004. And with star Anne Hathaway recently spilling details about a potential third film, now it's time for another star to weigh in. Mandy Moore offered her ideas for Princess Diaries 3 in a new interview, and revealed where she thinks her character Lana would be today.

While appearing on People TV, Moore was asked about rumors of a script for Princess Diaries 3. Though she didn't appear in Princess Diaries 2, the This Is Us star seemed very excited at the prospect of returning to the franchise. She even threw in her two cents on where her character, Lana, the cheerleading bully, would be now. "I would like to see life have like kicked her down a few pegs," she said. "'Cause she was the bully in school. So if she does come back, I'd like to see her, life has sort of come full circle for her. And maybe she's a little more humble."

Being able to see some personal growth for Lana would be pretty great. Back in the first film, Lana was particularly mean and cruel to Mia (Hathaway). She even tried to expose her body to paparazzi while she was changing. At the time, fans could probably all agree that there's a special place in hell for bullies like Lana, however, Mandy Moore seems like such a sweetheart in real life. If anyone can find a way to redeem a character like that, it's her.

PeopleTV on YouTube

This isn't the first time Moore has talked about being in a Princess Diaries sequel. In a 2017 interview with Elle, the actor said she'd definitely be down to appear. "If I'm going to be involved, I would be down for a cameo — maybe she [Lana] could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a bully when she was younger," she said. "She was insecure, going through a difficult time in her life and [has now] reflected on why that wasn't okay."

Talk of a Princess Diaries 3 has picked up steam as of late. Earlier this month, Hathaway appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and did confirm that she's eager to try to make the film a reality. “There is a script for the third movie,” she said, adding:

“I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it."

If anyone could do the Princess Diaries justice yet again, it's Hathaway. And if Moore is ready and willing to reprise her iconic movie role, Princess Diaries 3 could be the reunion we've all been waiting for.