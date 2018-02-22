In January 2018, people couldn't stop talking about the blue moon. Yes: contrary to popular belief (or maybe just my previous belief), a blue moon is a real astronomical phenomenon and not just the title of the song that Danny Zuko dances to with Cha-Cha DiGregorio in Grease — and we all got to witness it when we had not one, but two full moons in the same month. Well, friends, it's about to happen all over again: March will play host to two full moons — the full worm moon on Mar. 1 and the full pink moon on Mar. 31 — meaning the Mar. 31 full moon will also be considered a blue moon because it's the second happening within a single month. Will all the crazy lunar happenings in mind, I'm sure you're wondering how it's going to affect you, ~zodiac-wise~. So, are you ready for you March 2018 full worm moon astrology predictions?

I guess I need to explain the worm moon first. Named by Native Americans for the earthworms that would emerge in the early spring — according to the Farmer's Almanac — the March full moon will rise on Mar. 1 at 7:51 p.m. EST. Other than the funky nickname, this might just seem like a run of the mill full moon, but because it's the first of two full moons in a single calendar month, it's actually kind of unique. That's where this blue moon business comes in. Per EarthSky, a blue moon is what we call the second of two full moons falling within the same month. Typically, there's only one per month.

The second full moon will rise on Mar. 31 at 8:37 a.m. EST, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and since it just manages to squeeze under the end-of-the-month wire, it will be considered a blue moon. Interestingly, it's also officially named the pink moon — but it will appear neither blue nor pink in color. (Yes, it's all a little confusing.) The pink moon designation comes from a species of pink flower called wild ground phlox, according to Space.com. Wild ground phlox is known to become widespread throughout the Northern Hemisphere around the time of this annual full moon, which often rises in early April, instead of the end of March.

Now that you're thoroughly educated about the intricacies of the March 2018 lunar phases, let's talk horoscopes. On behalf of Bustle, I turned to NYC-based astrologer Lisa Stardust for her predictions on what each sign can expect around the worm moon on Mar. 1. Generally speaking, it should be a time of dismantling illusions and expectations. Exciting, no?

Aries

You might feel more inclined than usual to help others during the worm moon, Aries, but be sure to use some of that energy to focus on yourself. For now, at least, you and your needs need to come first — no matter how uncomfortable that might feel.

Taurus

The cosmos are giving you their full permission to party, Taurus. Get your party pants on and just enjoy. You might be wrapping up a big personal or professional project right about now, which should give you all the more reason to celebrate.

Gemini

You can expect to feel a little burned out from all the times you've played social butterfly recently. Stay social without exhausting yourself by bringing your pals to you with a wine and movie night or casual dinner party.

Cancer

Though typically not big on talking about your feelings, you might find yourself craving emotional conversations around the worm moon. Stardust urges you to resist your natural urge to be defensive during these talks. Talking requires listening!

Leo

The worm moon is a time for you to start setting some boundaries. You're known for being generous and kind, but it can leave you vulnerable to people taking advantage of you. Start communicating what you can and can't tolerate so that you can focus a little more than usual on yourself.

Virgo

It's your turn, Virgo. "After months of pleasing others, it's time to take back your personal power," Stardust tells Bustle. "This full moon is a new beginning for you, in terms of how you relate to the world. Allow yourself to be the center of attention."

Libra

This is a great time for you to rest up. You've been hitting it hard lately with work and helping loved ones and networking, so feel free to curl up and get some sleep during the worm moon.

Scorpio

If you've been feeling a little off your game lately, you might find that the solution is to take the focus away from your own little world and think bigger by giving back. Gain some perspective by volunteering, community organizing, or simply doing a friend a favor without expecting anything in return.

Sagittarius

"Don't just sit around waiting for your big break!" Stardust advises. "Go out and make new work connections. Try a hot new spot for happy hour with work buddies and network!"

Capricorn

You've spent the last few months being smart with your money, but it's OK to let loose and treat yourself during the worm moon. Indulge in some guilt-free shopping or plan a well-deserved vacation.

Aquarius

Is true balance even possible? I'm not sure we'll ever find out, but this is a good time for you to try, Aquarius. Focus on finding the balance between yourself and your relationships. Talking through difficult topics with the people you care about might be a good place to start.

Pisces

Stop holding back your needs from the people around you. Put yourself out there, tell others how you feel, and then stand your ground.