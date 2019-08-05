The latest black-ish spinoff might be set in the 1980s, but the theme song will come courtesy of one of the biggest divas of a different decade. On Monday, August 5, Vulture reported that Mariah Carey will sing the mixed-ish theme song, "In the Mix," when the show premieres on ABC this fall.

Following in the footsteps of grown-ish, the latest spinoff will center on Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross), growing up as a biracial child — the young Bow is played by Arica Himmel — in a family of hippies in the 1980s. The show's depiction of a mixed-race family was especially touching to Carey, who herself is biracial, and she revealed that she wanted to take part in the project as a way to honor her background.

"As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved," Carey said, according to Vulture. "I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’ for [creator Kenya Barris] and the show." Unfortunately for fans of both the elusive chanteuse and the ABC sitcom, they'll have to wait until mixed-ish premieres on September 24 to hear the song for the first time, though it promises to be as big a hit as Carey's most iconic songs.

"mixed-ish revolves around young Bow as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they faced over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves when her parents move from a hippie commune to the suburbs," the Hollywood Reporter explained about the series, when it was announced back in May.

The spinoff has reportedly been in the works for quite some time, with a backdoor pilot called "Becoming Bow" planned to air during Season 5 of black-ish. However, the episode was pushed to the upcoming Season 6, to better coincide with the premiere of mixed-ish itself.

In July, Variety announced Mark-Paul Gosselaar had joined the cast of mixed-ish, replacing Anders Holm, who played the role of Bow's father, Paul, in the pilot. The Saved by the Bell alumnus will join Tika Sumpter as Bow's mother, Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson, and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson. Based on the trailer, it seems like Tracee Ellis Ross will continue in the black-ish tradition of narrating the events of the show, though it's unclear how much of a role the grown-up Rainbow Johnson will play in the new series.

While fans will have to wait until September to learn all about how Rainbow became the "doctor, wife and mother" she is today, based on the involvement of Mariah Carey, it seems like the sitcom will do its best to try and honor and celebrate the experiences of mixed-race people all over the country. Besides, with such an iconic diva lending her voice to the theme song, how can this show not become an exciting, marathon-worthy hit?