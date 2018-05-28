Two fandoms officially came together on this Memorial Day Weekend when Mark Hamill and James Gunn met, uniting Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hamill and Gunn both shared photos of their long-anticipated meeting on Twitter, months after first connecting via the social media platform in February. It seems the two filmmakers met for a meal at Hamill's California home, and while neither have confirmed that they discussed a potential role for Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they haven't denied it either.

Hamill and Gunn's Hollywood bromance began as all modern bromances do: on Twitter. In February, a fan tweeted at Gunn, asking if he would consider casting Hamill in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie. "Could you do me a huge favor and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I'm willing to risk it," wrote Ian Fee (@IanFee) on Twitter. Gunn responded, saying that he and Hamill were actually neighbors and inviting him to discuss a possible collaboration over a cup of coffee. Hamill wrote back, saying, "I would be happy to do so, both as a neighbor & an unemployed actor. All the best, mh." (Remember, this was right after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.)

The two moved their conversation over to direct messages soon after, once Hamill followed Gunn ("Is that how DM's work?"), and three months later, the meeting of the minds has finally happened. "Finally stopped by @hamillhimself's for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago," Gunn announced on Twitter, sharing a photo of the two. The director wrote that he was treated to a feast of "bbq. & cornbread & cobbler," adding, "Honestly, he's an amazing guy & Im grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day."

Actor David Dastmalchian was also present for the day. Though not a part of the Guardians cast, Dastmalchian is a member of the Marvel family thanks to his role as Kurt in Ant-Man, making the event officially a Disney affair. And Hamill also posted about the meeting, writing, "We have so much in common & talked about EVERYTHING: the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risqué limericks & the weather again."

After the massive cliffhanger of Avengers: Infinity War, fans are more clueless than ever about what they can expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie isn't set for release until after Avengers 4 and has yet to begin filming, so there's still some time for Hamill to finalize a deal to join the MCU. As for who he would play in the third installment to the franchise, Hamill's comedic sensibilities would make him a pretty epic villain to go up against Star-Lord. And, as a huge Hollywood star, he could also be a great addition to the Ravagers crew made up of Michelle Yeoh, Sylvester Stallone, Miley Cyrus, and Michael Rosenbaum, introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Or maybe he'll play someone else entirely.

Last August, Gunn teased his plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, telling fans during a Facebook Q&A, "It's going to really expand the cosmic universe. We're going to be setting up new characters. It will be the last movie of this version of Guardians of the Galaxy." Assuming Gunn chooses to introduce a whole host of new characters in the next film, there are plenty of roles Hamill can choose from. And, if all else fails, there's always the opportunity for a David Hasselhoff-like cameo.