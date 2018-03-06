Two movie heroes came face-to-face during the Academy Awards last night, but only sharp eyed fans caught their initial meeting. In a brief, glorious moment at the 2018 Oscars, Mark Hamill introduced himself to Gal Gadot while the cameras were rolling. The meeting of Luke Skywalker and Wonder Woman during host Jimmy Kimmel's mid-ceremony bit where they and other celebrities surprised an unexpected movie audience at nearby screening of A Wrinkle In Time with candy and snacks. It was perhaps one of the cutest moments of the night, and not many people caught it as it aired.

While standing amid some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Emily Blunt, Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Hamill chose to get Gadot's attention from where he stood behind her so that he could formally introduce himself. Though you can't hear what they're saying, you can see the Jedi master shake hands with the Amazonian warrior, and they both smile. What the moment lacks in lightsabers and magical lassos, it makes up for in total sweetness. Then just like that Gadot returns to serving as one of Kimmel's top snack delivers. It would seem Hamill would have to wait for another day (or an Oscars after party) if he wanted to ask Gadot how she managed to do those superhero action sequences while pregnant (talk about a real Wonder Woman).

People familiar with Hamill will know that this is a bit of a role-reversal for the Star Wars actor. Ever since his debut as Luke Skywalker in 1977's A New Hope, Hamill has been an idolized figure among fans of the sci-fi classic. He has used his fame in the past to pull off heartwarming and hilarious surprises for Disneyland tourists, fans participating in campaigns for children's charities, and actor Adam Scott. According to Mashable, he has even appeared in character as Luke to talk to an ill boy who desperately wanted to meet the hero.

Still, just because he's one of the most recognizable faces from one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, doesn't stop Hamill from also admiring the work of others. The actor, who also voiced DC Comics villain the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and other subsequent series and movies, told USA Today that he finds the current superhero movies "fantastic"—though he believes there might be a few too many of them. It wouldn't be surprising to learn that he liked Wonder Woman, which was critically well-received and a box office juggernaut.

Gal Gadot has no shortage of admirers. The actor revealed that her superhero alter ego is "of course" a feminist last summer in an interview with Entertainment Weekly—a statement that many women and girls of all ages can get behind. The Israeli Defense Forces veteran has also been known to make young girls very excited in her presence, including The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince, and even got a shoutout from Sandra Bullock when the Gravity actor presented the award for Best Cinematographer at the Oscars.

Fans on Twitter loved the interaction between Hamill and Gadot at the award ceremony, with many posting that it was a highlight of the evening.

They were basically all on the same boat.

Whether this brief meeting will turn into a future joint creative endeavor remains to be seen, but based on fan-reactions it seems like the viewers at home wouldn't mind seeing Hamill show up in the upcoming Wonder Woman 2 or maybe Justice League 2. Or Gadot could travel to a galaxy far, far away for a Star Wars film, though whether she'd be able to find Luke there seems unlikely.