On Thursday, April 12, an actress who was previously married to Donald Trump spoke to CNN about how she and her daughter have learned to deal with negative comments that come along with being in the spotlight. In a conversation with the news outlet, Marla Maples described how Tiffany Trump deals with comments that make the rounds on social media. And her strategy is pretty relatable.

"You can't [pay attention to it] and my daughter [Tiffany], too. Every now and then we'll see it and it's painful," Maples told CNN. "We just have to talk each other through it and keep focus on what you're giving in the world. That's all you can focus on."

Maples, who has been on the collective national radar since she first made a name competing in beauty pageants in the 80s, also mentioned that she has frequently found herself the victim of bullying. She said that she wished people would work toward accepting each other as who they are rather than looking for the negatives.

"I've been exposed to a lot of bullying myself and some awful experiences," Maples said. "I just believe we have to come together and stop judging each other and start loving each other. That to me is the most important thing."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Tiffany, little is actually known about her, relative to the rest of the Trump children. Unlike her siblings, Tiffany grew up on the West Coast, under the care of her mother. While she had achieved relative success posting photos on Instagram, she hasn't posted that often since her father took office, meaning people have even less of a glimpse into her daily life as a law student at Georgetown. However, when she does post, users zero in on her content.

Her most recent post, which shows her official White House portrait according to the caption, is currently under siege by her father's critics, for example. Though it is simply a photo of one of the first daughters, users have, in particular, left dozens and dozens of angry comments about Trump's recent decision to bomb Syria. Maples' remarks to CNN suggest that she and Tiffany have been working on tuning out the harsher comments they receive.

Notably, First Lady Melania Trump is also concerned about bullying. In fact, she has made combatting bullying her mission as first lady. Long before she moved into the White House, Melania announced that she intended to work to combat bullying on social media. She was particularly concerned about how it manifests among young kids. "We must find better ways to honor and support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media," Melania said from the campaign trail during the fall of 2016 while stumping for her husband, Politico reported. "It will be one of the main focuses of my work if I’m privileged enough to become your first lady. I will also work hard to improve everyday life for women."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Critics were quick to point to an irony in that announcement, given that both as president and as a candidate, Trump had established a consistent pattern of attacking perceived enemies through Twitter. His penchant for doing so continues with regularity. All you need to do is look at his most recent Tweets about former FBI director James Comey.

Bullying, as well as who perpetuates it and who is a victim of it, is an ongoing theme under the Trump administration. And, if Maples' comments are any indication, it continues to be an issue even for members of the Trump family who are less frequently in the press, such as Tiffany.