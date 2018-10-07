Senators reassessed Kavanaugh's 50-48 confirmation vote on political shows Sunday morning — and the controversy continued. On CNN's State of the Union, Sen. Mazie Hirono responded to Sen. Susan Collins' comments on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, calling them "insulting."

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, addressed comments made by her Republican colleague on the same show just minutes before. "[Collins] says that Dr. Ford thinks that she was assaulted, which is even more insulting than saying she gave a very credible account," Hirono said. "To say that she thinks that Dr. Ford thinks that she was assaulted, what is that? Is she mistaken?"

These words were in response to Collins, a Republican from Maine, saying earlier on the program, "I do not believe that Brett Kavanaugh was her assailant. I do believe that she was assaulted. I don't know by whom. I'm not certain when." Kavanaugh continues to deny the sexual assault and misconduct allegations and was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Saturday.

Collins had been a holdout Republican but did agree to vote for Kavanaugh's confirmation and announced her decision on Friday. Only one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted against the confirmation.

More to come ...