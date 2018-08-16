When you visit McDonald's for a chicken pick-me-up, you're given the option of adding dipping sauces to accompany your meal. Little cups of barbecue, honey mustard, buffalo, or even much-buzzed-about Szechuan sauce add another dimension of flavor to any nugget, but wouldn't it be easier if the sauce didn't need to be added after-the fact? Plus, dipping can sometimes throw off the flavor/crispiness ratio. Luckily, the chain may just have a solution for this palate predicament, with McDonald's new Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders.

McDonald's announced the addition of a new chicken option for customers on August 15 that will make any chicken fan's day. The Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders are a crispy flavor-packed snack perfect for those who want to take their nugget game to the next level. Per a press release, the new item begins with McDonald's all-white-meat Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. They are then hand-tossed and glazed to order in a spicy-sweet honey BBQ sauce made from brown sugar, and an array of spices including chili pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders are available in four-piece, six-piece and ten-piece servings. No extra dipping sauce needed.

McDonald's has really been upping its chicken game as of late. This newest menu item "reflects McDonald’s continued commitment to respond to customers’ desires for more chicken offerings and distinct, delicious flavors."

In January, McDonald’s added a Classic Chicken Sandwich to the lineup. The sandwich is made with a battered and fried all-white-meat chicken filet, topped with a tangy, creamy complementary sandwich sauce, and finished with tart pickle chips. It is served on a pillowy steamed bun that highlights the crispiness of the chicken, the creaminess of the sauce, and crispness of the pickles.

Late last year, McDonald’s also added the popular Buttermilk Crispy Tenders to the menu. These tenders serve as the base for the chain's newest addition. Further, around two years ago, McDonald’s reworked its iconic Chicken McNugget recipe to ensure they are made with zero artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Linda VanGosen, the Vice President of Menu and Brand Strategy for McDonald’s USA, shared in a press release, "We share our customers’ love of chicken. A better McDonald’s means more chicken options and delicious new tastes. We are building on the success of our Buttermilk Crispy Tenders by offering a new crave-able sweet and spicy taste we know our guests will love."

McDonald's has had a lot of tricks up its sleeve in 2018. Back in April, the chain was offering free medium-sized orders of french fries to customers who use the McDonald's app. After ordering food through the app, and paying with Apple Pay, fast foodies were rewarded with a complimentary medium order of fries. Although the promotion ended in April, who says they'll never do it again? McDonald's has been up to a lot of unexpected tricks lately, so keep your fingers crossed.

Head into your nearest McDonald's to try the new Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders. But don't wait too long — they're only around for a limited time.