Fast food has an undeniable appeal. When you're in a rush and want something tasty, inexpensive, and, well, fast, it's hard to find something that checks all these boxes like fast food does. Nowadays, there's enough variety that most people can find something that appeals to them in the fast food world. But, one population continues to struggle. The truth is, there aren't all that many vegan fast food options. But meat-free folk may be glad to know that McDonald's is currently testing vegan McNuggets, and they sound delicious.

A rep for McDonald's confirmed to Today the details of the newest menu item that has appeared at some McDonald's locations in Norway. These McNuggets are, according to McDonald's Norway, made with a base of mashed potatoes, combined with "chickpeas, onions, carrots and corn," and coated in a layer of breadcrumbs. Finally, they're fried until golden and crispy.

What stands out about these McNuggets is that they're not attempting to mimic something they are not. Rather than attempting to replicate chicken nuggets, the vegan McNuggets are embracing other ingredients to create a different, yet equally yummy. Maybe if we are lucky, some of the chains in the U.S. will take note, and soon offer their own vegan food that isn't trying to be meat.

Also part of the line is an entirely vegetarian sandwich called what else than the Vegetarian McFeast. The Veg McFeast, per McDonald's Norway, starts with a crispy breaded bean-based burger, then has onions, carrots, and green peppers peppers thrown into the mix. It is topped with cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and a special sauce before being sandwiched between a whole wheat bun. Vegans or otherwise dairy-free customers can also, naturally, order the sandwich without the cheese and sauce for a vegan version. For what it's worth, there is a version with chicken, too, instead of the veggie patty. Basically, McDonald's Norway has created the most versatile sandwich ever.

Believe it or not, this is far from the first line of vegetarian and vegan McDonald's releases. If they slipped by you, it's probably because most are not available in the United States.

McDonald's Sweden, Norway's neighbor, released a McFalafel in January. The McFalafel is an option of main course for the chain's Happy Meal, and is served accompanied with the choice of juice or milk, and fruit.

According to Today, a vegan Happy Meal was also released in the UK last month. The wrap is packed with breaded vegetable tenders made of, "split peas, breadcrumbs, Arborio rice, sun-dried tomato pesto and red peppers," and is available in two styles: one for adults, and one for kids. The former is finished with spicy tomato relish, tomato, lettuce and red onion, while the latter is served with a more traditional ketchup and shredded lettuce pairing.

There is currently no word of a vegan or vegetarian equivalent to be released stateside, but it is clear McDonald's is looking for ways that don't involve beef to fill a sandwich. Fingers crossed a spicy potato sandwich is in the works here, too.