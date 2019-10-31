McDonald’s Old Happy Meal Toys Are Back, Including Beanie Babies

If you’re looking to inject yourself with a hearty dose of nostalgia, you’re in luck because McDonald’s is bringing back some iconic Happy Meal toys. Scientifically speaking, a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is exactly what nostalgia looks and smells like (cheaper looking plastic than you remember, the faint smell of burgers, etc.). And now you'll get to relive the full '80s and '90s era glory.

This November marks the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal. In honor of four decades of red boxed-delight, McDonald’s is introducing a limited-edition Happy Meal which will feature some fan-favorite throwback toys from the past forty years. Dubbed the Surprise Happy Meal, the limited-time offering will be available in more than 90 countries starting Nov. 7 at participating locations. For those of us in the U.S., the Surprise Happy Meal will be available until Nov. 11 or until supplies last. In other words, you’ll have just five days to try to score as many nostalgic goodies as your bank account will allow.

And you may have extra incentive, the lineup includes a Tamagotchi, My Little Pony figurine, Hello Kitty, and — you guessed it — Beanie Babies. In fact, it's Patti the Platypus herself.

Courtesy of McDonald's

If you aren’t able to get to McDonald’s during November, you can still snag one of the original Teenie Beanie Babies Happy Meal toys on eBay or Amazon. A few vendors appear to be offering a set of 12 unopened toys for less than $25. However, if you want the toys to smell like chicken nuggets and be covered in french fry grease for an authentic Happy Meal experience, you’ll have to do that part on your own.

“We can’t wait for fans to relive the childhood joy that comes from opening a Happy Meal box and anticipating which toy is inside,” the press release states. I, for one, cannot wait to mentally relive the guilt trip I gave my parents when a new toy came out that I desperately “needed.” “Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s CEO, said in a press release. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

It's worth noting there are certain old Happy Meal toys worth some money now, at least according to their eBay listings. In other words, you can think of the new Surprise Happy Meal toys as an investment toward your future. Or at least a good excuse to get that four-piece nugget you’re definitely craving.