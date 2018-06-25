There were many performances during Sunday night's BET Awards, but one in particular seemed to strike a nerve with viewers and the show's live audience. Meek Mill's 2018 BET Awards performance of his new song, "Stay Woke," brought attention to police brutality and gun violence, as well as mass incarceration, and Twitter was buzzing with emotional responses to the song.

The single comes after Mill spent time in prison himself, making the implications even more personal and poignant. According to the New York Times, Mill was convicted in 2008 "on charges related to the possession of drugs and guns." After stints with both prison and probation, Mill was eventually sentenced last year to two to four years in prison for parole violations, the Times article continued. Ultimately, he was released in April after being granted bail.

After Meek was ordered to jail, outrage from fans and fellow musicians surrounded his legal situation. Drake called for his freedom during a concert in Australia, according to Billboard, and his supporters have gathered at courthouses to support him during pivotal moments in the saga. It was clear from his theatrical and moving performance that prison reform and police violence are important causes to Mill, and those themes resonated with viewers.

